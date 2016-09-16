How to watch the Emmy Awards this weekend

The 68th annual Emmy Awards are this Sunday, and even if you're not attending (who among us is?), you can still grab front-row seats to Hollywood's big show.

TV's brightest stars and best programs will go head-to-head for top honors, including favorites like Mr. Robot, House of Cards, Downton Abbey and Game of Thrones all vying for Outstanding Drama.

And while GoT looks to maintain its record-smashing pace of collecting Emmys, streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime are in the hunt for more awards to further cement their place among broadcasting's elite.

Mix in the usual mindless fun of an awards show and what are sure to be some pointed quips from host Jimmy Kimmel, and the Emmys amount to can't-miss TV.

There are a myriad of ways to tune in, which we've gathered here.

What time do the Emmys start?

The Emmy Awards begin Sunday at 4pm PT/7pm ET in the United States. That's Monday at 12am BST and 9am AEST for folks living in Australia.

A new viewing experience

Facebook and ABC are partnering up to take viewers onto the red carpet and into the Microsoft Theater with 360-degree videos.

A 360-degree camera will be placed in the orchestra pit during the show, so you'll get an up close view of the stage. Facebook will host exclusive 360-degree videos from backstage and the red carpet as well.

Mr. Robot goes for more Emmys on Sunday night

Using your smartphone and a headset like Google Cardboard, you can experience the Emmys as if you're there in person. Samsung users can pop on their Gear VR headsets to view the 360-degree live stream via the Oculus app.

Don't worry if you don't have a headset - you can still pan around the videos by swiping on your phone or dragging your mouse on your computer.

How to watch the Emmys in the US

If you live in the US, you can watch the Emmys live on television over on ABC. Alternatively, you can stream online at ABC.com or via the network's mobile apps, but you'll need a paid TV subscription account for access.

Unfortunately, ABC's official site, app and TV stream are the only ways to watch Kimmel's opening monologue.

Netflix's Master of None has four Emmy nominations

The good news is that Kimmel is posting a live stream on his Facebook page after the monologue, so you can watch the rest of the show there. Facebook pages for ABC and the Emmys will simultaneously broadcast the live stream thanks to Facebook's cross-posting feature.

US viewers can also check out looping videos created in Facebook's "Boomerang Booth" backstage at the Emmys. Instagram will have an Emmys event channel where you can view all the Boomerang content coming in from the show, too.

How to watch the Emmys in the UK and Australia

Unfortunately, there are limited options for watching the Emmy Awards outside the US. Your best option is to watch the 360-degree live stream on Jimmy Kimmel's Facebook page, though it's unclear whether that stream will be broadcast worldwide simultaneously. We've asked Facebook for clarification and will update this post if we hear back.