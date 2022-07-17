Sweden vs Portugal live stream: how to watch Women's EURO 2022 online from anywhere

As the top-ranked side in the competition, Sweden were amongst the pre-tournament Women's EURO 2022 favorites, but their hopes of qualifying for the knockouts are hanging in the balance. In their final game of the group stage they face Portugal, whose previous two ties have produced nine goals and boundless entertainment. Can they do the unthinkable and send the Swedes home early? Here's how to watch a Sweden vs Portugal live stream for the Women's EURO 2022, no matter where you are in the world - including free-to-air coverage in some places.

Sweden vs Portugal free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK)

Sweden vs Portugal live stream Date: Sunday, July 17 Start time: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT / 2am AEST / 4am NZST Venue: Leigh Sports Village, Greater Manchester Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch from anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) US stream: ESPN Plus

Sweden are level with the Netherlands on four points in Group C but both Portugal and Switzerland, who have a point apiece, are in a position where they could sensationally flip the table on its head.

Sweden just haven't hit their stride so far. After a solid start against the Dutch, they had the chance to make their mark against a Swiss team that had been left in disarray by a stomach bug, but the Swedes were as flat as Ikea furniture, and fortunate to take three points. Star striker Stina Blackstenius looked sluggish, again, and the victory came courtesy of a lovely solo effort from the teenager Hanna Bennison.

Portugal went 2-0 down early on in both of their games and fought back valiantly on both occasions. It was enough for a draw against Switzerland but not so against the Dutch, who punished them late on. For all of their spirit, Francisco Neto's side have been their own worst enemies, with three of the goals they've conceded coming from routine set-pieces, and another from a goalkeeping howler.

If they can keep things tight early on, they might actually stand a chance here. Follow our guide as we explain how to get a Sweden vs Portugal live stream and watch the Women's EURO 2022 online.

(opens in new tab) Sweden vs Portugal is being shown for FREE in the UK on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 5pm BST on Sunday evening. iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence. It works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

How to watch Sweden vs Portugal from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Sweden vs Portugal below, but you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

How to watch Sweden vs Portugal: live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in the US can watch Sweden vs Portugal on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) in the US, with kick-off set for 12pm ET / 9am PT on Sunday afternoon. Stream Women's EURO 2022 live without cable Every Women's EURO 2022 game is being shown by ESPN, on either its streaming service ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) or its suite of TV channels. If you don't have cable, fear not. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Alternatively, Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab).

How to live stream Sweden vs Portugal in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Women's EURO 2022 fixture live Down Under, which makes it the place to watch Sweden vs Portugal in Australia. Be warned though, the game kicks off at 2am AEST on Sunday night/Monday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

Can I watch a Sweden vs Portugal live stream in Canada?

Sadly, there's no confirmed broadcaster for the Women's EURO 2022 in Canada at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.