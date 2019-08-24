Serie A 19/20 live stream: how to watch Italian football online from anywhere

The battle for the scudetto is back!. With their attack spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus will be looking maintain their dominance of Serie A, with the Turin side looking to win their ninth consecutive title. Can they continue to defeat all in front of them - you can find out by following our guide to getting a Serie A live stream.

Napoli once again look to be heading the teams in the chasing pack, and will be hoping to make it third time lucky having finished runners-up in the previous two seasons. While Greek defender Konstantinos Manolas may be their only major signing, what's probably more important is that they've fended off suitors for key players like Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens, and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Inter also look likely to be in contention with high-profile additions in the form of former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, and respected Uruguayan defender Diego Godin, plus a new figurehead striker in Romelu Lukaku.

This 19/20 season sees Brescia return to the Italian top flight as champions of Serie B, ending a eight year absence from the top league, with Lecce and Hellas Verona also promoted.

You can watch every minute of the action broadcast in your region by following our guide below to getting a Serie A live stream - no matter where you are in the world.

If you're abroad and can't bear to miss out on catching the coverage from your home country of Serie A, you'll inevitably find it geo-blocked when you try to stream online. But don't sweat. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed on Reddit. And best of all, it's really easy to do.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN out there right now.

How to stream Serie A live in the UK

Live coverage rights of Serie A in the UK changed hands in the middle of last season after Eleven Sports ran into trouble, forcing it to reluctantly hand over coverage of the league to rival service Premier Sports, which has retained the rights for the 2019/20 season. You can subscribe for £9.99 per month for SD and HD coverage if you're on Sky or Virgin Media, or £99 per year if you like the sound of its rugby union, rugby league and motorsport offerings, too. Premier Sports also has its own dedicated app which lets you watch all this action on the go. And if you're out of the UK but have subscribed, you can always use a VPN to relocate your IP to a UK location and watch the match as if you were back at home.

How to watch Serie A: US live stream

In the US, streaming service ESPN+ will carry an average of nine matches live each week, while ESPN networks will televise a Serie A Match of the Week. Most of these broadcasts will air on ESPN and ESPN2, and the Match of the Week will also be available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. On top of this, RAI International will have the games in Italian-language via DISH and DIRECT TV. If that wasn't enough, between 3 and 4 games will also be televised each weekend in Italian on RAI Italia, which is available through the streaming service fuboTV. If you're outside of the States and want to tune in to ESPN+'s coverage, you can use one of our favorite US VPNs and watch the coverage from another country.

How to live stream Serie A soccer in Canada

Online sports upstarts DAZN now have the rights to show live Serie A matches in Canada. The network is offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Serie A soccer in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight Italian football in Australia, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sport who have secured exclusive live coverage rights to the league for this season. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

How to watch the Serie A in New Zealand

Subscription service Sky Sport is the sole rights holders for live coverage of Serie A in New Zealand this season. If you're looking to stream the coverage live to your mobile device, Sky Go is the service you need. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above.

In India, Sony Six and Sony ESPN will once again broadcast Italian football for the coming season live. Subscribers wanting to live stream games on the move via a mobile device need to download the comprehensive SONY LIV mobile app.

