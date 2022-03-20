Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch El Clasico online from anywhere, kick-off

Almost seven years to the day since he last played in the fixture, Xavi leads Barcelona into El Clasico for the first time as coach. Could this be a turning point as a revitalised Barca team faces a seemingly ageless Madrid, who are powering towards their 35th league title. Bloodying the nose of your greatest enemy is not an opportunity to be missed. It's kick-off time. Aubameyang makes his debut Clasico appearance. Madrid centre forward Karim Benzema is out injurted. Read on as we explain how to watch El Clasico and get a Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream online wherever you are.

Carlo Ancelotti's men have breathing room at the top of the table, but nothing can derail a season quite like a defeat to your arch-rivals. There was late drama in the reverse fixture, as both Lucas Vazquez and Sergio Aguero scored in stoppage time in a 2-1 away victory for Los Blancos.

Barcelona were a club in crisis then but they come into this fixture on an 11-game unbeaten run, and with a new sponsorship deal with Spotify in their pocket. Hoping to hit the right notes will be Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore, who have had a transformative impact on the club, and are new to El Clasico.

Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior, however, will fancy their chances against a defence that's prone to making major gaffs. It's the most glamorous fixture in football, so read on for how to watch El Clasico and get a Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream from wherever you are.

How to watch El Clasico from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch El Clasico online in various countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are. It's really easy to do, so don't feel you have to miss out because you finally got to take that well-earned holiday - here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream El Clasico from anywhere

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch El Clasico in the UK

El Clasico kicks off at 8pm GMT on Sunday evening, and Premier Sports has the rights to it in the UK. It's being shown on both Premier Sports 1 and La Liga TV. Premier Sports has exclusive rights to La Liga in the UK, and its available on TV from £9.99 per month through Sky and from £12.99 per month through Virgin Media. The network also has its own streaming-only options available, costing £12.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, Free Sports, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation; or £7.99 per month for La Liga TV only. If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona: live stream El Clasico soccer in the US

ESPN Plus is the place to watch Spanish La Liga soccer in the US, with Real Madrid vs Barcelona set to kick-off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT on Sunday afternoon. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona: live stream La Liga soccer in Canada

In Canada, you can live stream Real Madrid vs Barcelona via TSN, with kick-off set for 4pm ET / 12pm PT on Sunday afternoon. Real Madrid vs Barcelona is being shown online-only, and the good news is that the TSN Direct streaming service costs just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not. Having said that, existing subscribers should note they can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their cable provider. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch El Clasico in Australia

beIN Sports has the rights to show La Liga football in Australia, with Real Madrid vs Barcelona set to kick-off at 7am AEDT on Monday morning. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - in addition to an enormous variety of live sports - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.