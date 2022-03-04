Ramirez vs Pedraza live stream: how to watch welterweight boxing online from anywhere

Jose Ramírez is back in the ring and on the comeback trail tonight with a tricky-looking junior welterweight encounter against an in-form Jose Pedraza. Having lost his big fight back in May last year, the American will out to prove a point. Expect an explosive encounter. Read on as we explain how to watch a Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza live stream today and catch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world.

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza live stream Date: Friday, March 4 Venue: Smart Center, Fresno, California Ring walks (approx): 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am GMT / 2pm AEDT (Sat) Live stream: ESPN Plus (US) | Sky Sports (UK) |Fite TV (AUS) | TSN (CAN)

Back on home turf in California for this clash, Ramirez will be looking to make amends for his first-ever career loss, the only blemish on a superb record which has seen him take down a string of big names including Amir Imam, Antonio Orozco, Jose Zepeda, Maurice Hooker and Viktor Postol.

Former two-division champion Pedraza is on a three fight win streak, taking his record to 29-3 with 14 KOs as he continues to repair his reputation after a 2019 loss to Zepeda.

With current champ Taylor suggesting he may vacate his four titles in order to move up to welterweight after a controversial win over Jack Catterall last weekend, the division looks wide open, which could allow tonight's winner the chance to capitalise. Follow our guide below to watch a Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza online in the US without cable

ESPN Plus is the place to watch Ramirez vs Pedraza in the US. The fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Friday evening. ESPN+ only costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its suite of apps for mobile, tablet, laptop and most other smart devices. It's $69.99 for 12 months if you're happy to commit for the year. Get even better value for money and combine ESPN Plus with Disney Plus and Hulu. The Disney Plus bundle combines all three streaming services for the monthly price of just $13.99.

How to watch Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza: live stream boxing in Australia

While no linear channel is set to show the fight Down Under, the Fite TV streaming service is offering the Ramirez vs Pedraza fight as a pay-per-view event. In order to tune in, you’ll need to set up a FITE TV account, with the PPV set to cost US$9.99, which is around AU$14. The fighters look set to make their ring walks at around 2pm AEDT on Saturday afternoon, with Fite TV's coverage getting underway half an hour earlier. If that's a little too early for your liking, Fite also includes unlimited reruns with the PPV purchase.

How to watch Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza: live stream in the UK

If you stay up late enough, you can watch Ramirez vs Pedrazza on Sky Sports . Coverage begins at 2.30am GMT on Friday night/Saturday morning on Sky Sports Action, with Ramirez and Pedrazza expected to make their ring walks at 3am, so it's a good idea to have a pot of coffee to hand. Subscribers can also live stream Ramirez vs Pedrazza using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 of its sports channels.

How to watch Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza: live stream boxing in Canada

In Canada, the Ramirez vs Pedraza fight is being shown by TSN. Existing subscribers can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can sign up to the TSN Direct streaming service for just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. TSN's coverage of Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, which is when the fighters are expected to make their ring walks.

The Ramirez vs Pedraza fight takes place on Friday, March 4 at the Smart Center in Fresno, California.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza ring walk times

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza time (US and Canada): 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 9pm CT

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza (UK): 3am BST

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza time (Australia): 2pm AEDT (Saturday, March 5)

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza: full card for tonight's event