Preakness Stakes live stream: how to watch 2022 race online from anywhere

Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter will be hoping to go one better this weekend at the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes. Read on as our guide tells you how to watch a 2022 Preakness Stakes live stream from anywhere in the world today.

Epicenter missed out in Louisville earlier this month to 80-1 longshot Rich Strike, and trainer Steve Asmussen will be hoping they'll be no similar shocks on Saturday as his much-fancied horse, currently hovering around the 6/5 mark with bookies, takes on the Pimlico Race Course.

The three-year old colt's expected main challenge in the nine-horse field at Maryland looks set to come from Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath.

The chestnut filly has enjoyed five first-place finishes in her eight career starts, while also finishing third at the Arkansas Derby back in April.

Last year's race saw the unfancied Rombauer win the 1-and-3/16-mile blood and thunder dash down the dirt track, which will give hope to 50-1 outsider Fenwick who ranks last with the bookies for this year's event.

Whose colors will adorn the famous jockey-and-horse weather vane this year? Find out how to watch this year's race with our guide to getting a 2022 Preakness Stakes live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the 2022 Preakness Stakes: live stream in the US

NBC is once again the network with the live broadcast rights to show the 2022 Preakness Stakes. Coverage begins on CNBC at 2pm ET, before switching over to NBC at 4pm ET for the big race itself, which is scheduled to start at 7.01pm ET / 4.01pm PT. If you have cable, that means you're all set, and you'll also be able to watch a Preakness Stakes live stream via the NBC Sports website - you'll just need to log-in with details of your TV provider. How to watch the Preakness Stakes without cable Probably the best value comes from Sling TV. The Sling TV Orange package costs just $35 a month and includes ESPN, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half-price. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC is FuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $64.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. If you subscribe to Sling, FuboTV, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to live stream Preakness Stakes 2022 outside your country

Below you'll find our run down of the broadcasters and countries showing the event. But if you're outside your country of residence and try to stream the Preakness Stakes via your usual broadcaster, you'll likely discover that you can't due to geo-blocking restrictions.

But there's still a way to tune in! By downloading and installing a VPN, you can tell your device it's back at home and enjoy your home coverage wherever you are. Make sure you read all the fine print first, though, ensuring you're in compliance with any terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Preakness Stakes from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Basically making it super easy to use Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch a 2022 Preakness Stakes live stream in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the 2022 Preakness Stakes on TSN, with coverage starting at 4pm ET / 1pm PT on Saturday afternoon. Post time is set for 7.01pm ET / 3.01pm PT. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Preakness Stakes live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month.

How to watch 2022 Preakness Stakes: live stream in the UK

Horse racing fans in the UK can watch the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Sky Sports Racing, with coverage of the event starting at 8.30pm BST, ahead of the main race at midnight. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch the Preakness Stakes on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch Preakness Stakes coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Can you watch the Preakness Stakes in Australia?