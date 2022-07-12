Nothing Phone (1) live stream: how to watch the launch of the first Nothing handset

After months of teasers and leaks, along with a partial announcement, we’re now fully on the cusp of a full announcement for the Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing’s debut handset is being unveiled on July 12 at 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm BST, or at 1am July 13 AEST, and you’ll be able to watch the launch live.

We’ll be covering the event – which is extravagantly called ‘Nothing (event): Return to Instinct’ – in full on TechRadar, so stick with our site for all the details and our expert analysis. But if you’d like to tune in to the launch itself, that’s easy to do.

Below, we’ve detailed exactly how to watch Nothing’s Return to Instinct, and see whether the Nothing Phone (1) was worth all the hype.

How to watch the Nothing Phone (1) launch live

You’ll be able to watch the Nothing Phone (1) launch live stream on YouTube (opens in new tab) and the page for that is already up. You can play it from the stream above directly in this article, or click through to the video on YouTube itself.

Either way, there’s nothing - rather than Nothing - to see yet at the time of writing, but if you’d like it also allows you to set a reminder, so you’ll get an alert when things are kicking off – just click the ‘notify me’ button on the bottom left corner of the video on the YouTube page.

You’ll also be able to watch the launch on Nothing’s website (opens in new tab) if you’d prefer, but it’s the same YouTube stream, just embedded there.

However you choose to watch it’s worth keeping a TechRadar tab open too, because we’ll go beyond the announcement and look at how impressive or interesting the Nothing Phone (1) actually appears to be. Could this be one of the best phones? We’ll find out soon.