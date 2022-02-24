New Zealand vs South Africa live stream: how to watch 2nd Test cricket online from anywhere

Over the course of 90 years, New Zealand have never managed to win a Test series against South Africa, but a superb showing in Christchurch has put the Black Caps on the brink of a curse-breaking victory. Read on as we explain how to watch a New Zealand vs South Africa live stream and catch all the cricket action online no matter where you are in the world.

Their four-pronged pace attack of Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner wiped the Proteas out for 95 and 111, while Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell did the business with the blade, to seal the 1st Test by an innings and 276 runs.

It was the second-heaviest defeat in South Africa's history, but what made it more remarkable was that they'd been supremely confident after their rousing recent victory over India, a belief that was bolstered by the absence of both Kane Williamson and Trent Boult.

Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne were the only players to get near a cumulative half-century over the course of two innings, and while it's hard to imagine anything other than significant collective improvement from South Africa in the 2nd Test, the chasm that needs to be bridged is enormous.

Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable 2022 New Zealand vs South Africa Test live stream and watch every session online from anywhere.

1st Test : New Zealand won by an innings and 276 runs

: New Zealand won by an innings and 276 runs 2nd Test: Feb 25-Mar 1 一 Hagley Oval, Christchurch 一 11am NZDT / 10pm GMT

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa Test cricket from outside your country

In New Zealand, South Africa, the UK, Australia, India or the US? We've got you covered with your official broadcasting options below.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

How to watch Black Caps vs South Africa in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch the Black Caps vs South Africa 2nd Test on streaming service Spark Sport. Play gets underway at 11am NZDT across all five days of the Test. Spark Sport also offers a 7-day free trial so you can tune in without paying a thing. Once that free trial's expired, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, with Spark covering not only Black Caps games, but also England cricket matches, EPL football, NBA basketball from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to watch New Zealand vs Proteas: live stream Test cricket in South Africa

Cricket fans looking to watch the New Zealand vs Proteas 2nd Test in South Africa can catch the action on SuperSport. However, most of the action takes place late at night, with play set to get underway at 12am SAST on each day of the Test. And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa: live stream Test cricket FREE in India

In India, you can watch New Zealand vs South Africa on Amazon Prime Video, which now has exclusive rights to any cricket played in New Zealand. Play gets underway at 3.30am IST on each day of the 2nd Test, but will continue into the late mornings. But the best news is, if you're new to the service, you can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial that'll not only let you watch New Zealand vs South Africa free of charge, but also get one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store. After that, a subscription costs either Rs 179 per month, Rs 459 quarterly, or Rs 1,499 each year.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa: live stream Test cricket in Australia

Cricket fans Down Under can watch New Zealand vs South Africa on Fox Sports and via Foxtel, with play starting at 9am AEDT on each day of the 2nd Test. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa: live stream in UK

You can watch New Zealand vs South Africa on BT Sport, with play set to begin at 10pm GMT on each night of the 2nd Test, starting Thursday. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass, so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League football and UFC, without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the cricket on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

New Zealand vs South Africa live stream: where to watch Test cricket in the US