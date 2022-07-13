New South Wales vs Queensland live stream: how to watch State of Origin Game 3 online

After Queensland won the series opener and NSW took out the second match, it’s down to a decider for State of Origin Game 3. NSW is in enemy territory, as Game 3 kicks off at Suncorp Stadium tonight at 7:50pm AEST in Brisbane, Australia. Here’s how you can watch a New South Wales vs Queensland live stream wherever you are.
Date: Wednesday, July 13
Kick-off: 7.50pm AEST / 10.50am BST / 5.50am ET / 2.50am PT
Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Free stream: 9Now (opens in new tab) (Aus)
Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
Despite having the home ground advantage, the Queensland Maroons are in for a tough game tonight. That’s because Cameron Munster, arguably the best player in Queensland’s side, has been ruled out due to testing positive for Covid-19.
Queensland coach and former Origin legend Billy Slater has tapped Tom Dearden to fill Munster’s shoes, which has been met with a little skepticism as tonight’s match will be 21-year-old Dearden’s Origin debut.
As for the NSW Blues, they’ll be missing Payne Haas at the front, but Blues coach Brad Fittler has called up Jacob Saifiti of the Newcastle Knights as his replacement. Compared to Queensland’s woes in the lead up to tonight, the Blues have had little to worry about beside the fact that the Origin decider is being played at Lang Park.
Despite NSW coming off the back of a dominant 44-12 victory in Game 2, the real question is whether the team is great enough to overcome the power of a Queensland home crowd tonight. If they can, it’ll only be the third time NSW has won at Suncorp for an Origin decider. Want to see how it unfolds? Here’s how to watch a New South Wales vs Queensland live stream and catch the State of Origin Game 3 decider no matter where you are.
Watch a NSW vs QLD live stream for FREE
Channel 9 has the broadcast rights to the State of Origin in Australia, so all three games will be shown live and free on Channel 9.
You can watch Game 3 tonight, Wednesday, July 13 at 7:50pm AEST. You can also live stream the game from Channel 9’s streaming platform, 9Now (opens in new tab). 9Now is 100% free to watch – you simply need to create a Nine account to watch.
Away from Oz? Use a VPN to watch NSW vs QLD free from abroad. (opens in new tab)
The State of Origin games will also be aired on a delayed broadcast on Fox Sports and streaming service Kayo (opens in new tab) after the game is over.
How to watch State of the Origin from anywhere
If you’re an Aussie who wants to catch that free Channel 9 coverage but you’re currently abroad, you’ll discover that the access is geo-blocked. It’s not impossible to get past, as you could try using a VPN to set the IP address of your laptop, phone or streaming device back to one in Australia and watch as if you were in the country.
Use a VPN to stream the State of Origin from anywhere
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)
There are hundreds of VPNs available, but our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It's quick to connect to, easy to use, and highly secure. Plus, it’s compatible with a wide range of devices: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software, among many more.
What makes ExpressVPN particularly enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. Better yet, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE (opens in new tab) – a brilliant offer TV addicts won’t want to miss.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN
2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the Australia in this case)
3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to 9Now and start watching the rugby as if you were back at home.
How to watch State of the Origin: live stream in New Zealand
Live State of the Origin rugby coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport (opens in new tab), which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.
Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform – where a pass costs NZ$19.99 per week or NZ$39.99 per month.
Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.
How to watch State of the Origin rugby in the UK
In the UK, State of the Origin rugby games are being shown on Sky TV. That means that rugby league fans will want to look at Sky Sports (opens in new tab) to watch the games.
Sky subscribers get to watch on the match using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles.
For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now Sports Membership, which includes all 11 channels but on a more flexible basis.
Outside the UK? To access your preferred streaming service from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN (opens in new tab), as detailed below.
Watch the State of Origin series in the rest of the world
If you live outside of Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands or anywhere else where the TV rights have not been picked up, you can still watch the State of Origin online with the Watch NRL (opens in new tab) streaming service.
Watch NRL requires a subscription and has three different plans to choose from:
Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$20
Monthly: US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39
Annual: US$165 / £130 / €155 / AU$199