Nadal vs Ruud live stream: how to watch French Open final online from anywhere now

Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy trainee Casper Ruud faces his idol in a French Open final that pits the student against the master. Nadal has achieved near-mythical status over the past fortnight, while the Norwegian starlet has quietly taken care of business. They've never played against each other before, but Ruud knows Nadal's game inside-out - whether he can be the first player to beat him in a final at Roland Garros is a whole different matter. With thunderstorms forecast, it looks likely that the roof will be closed over Court Philippe Chatrier, and you can read on as we explain how to watch a Nadal vs Ruud live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the 2022 French Open final absolutely FREE.

At the age of 36 the Spaniard is as much of a showman as ever, and he's had the crowds at his beck and call for the past fortnight. After mind-boggling victories over Felix Auger-Aliassime and Novak Djokovic, he got an unexpected reprieve when his bruising semi-final clash Alexander Zverev was cut short by injury. Though it always seems that the harder he runs on the court the stronger he gets, there's no doubt that Nadal would have been extremely grateful for the rest.

Ruud may not possess the near superhuman stature of Zverev, but he makes up for it with a patient, measured baseline game that's seen him win six clay titles in his career. This, however, is his first taste of a Grand Slam final, and against a crowd favorite to boot. But Ruud is no stranger to ruining a party - just ask home hero Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who's first-round defeat to the 23-year-old drew the curtains on an 18-year career.

Only one thing's for certain in this tie - we're going to be seeing a whole lot of forehand topspin. That fiendish lasso action pioneered by Nadal is also a central feature of Ruud's game, but who can use it better? Here's how to watch a Nadal vs Ruud live stream at the 2022 French Open from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Nadal vs Ruud for FREE

Nadal vs Ruud is available to watch absolutely FREE on 9Gem in Australia. It's due to start at 11pm AEST on Sunday night, so strap yourself in for a late one - it's the final match of the tournament after all.

Viewers can also fire up a free Nadal vs Ruud live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices.

Alas, there aren't many fans as lucky as those Down Under. In most tennis-loving countries around the world, you have to pay for your French Open final fix.

Watch a Nadal vs Ruud live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who is showing Nadal vs Ruud.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing the best VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a French Open final live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN for Nadal vs Ruud

Using a VPN to watch French Open tennis from abroad is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab)

How to watch Nadal vs Ruud: live stream French Open final in the US without cable

How to watch Nadal vs Ruud: live stream French Open final in the UK

(opens in new tab) Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+ have the rights to broadcast the French Open final in the UK. Nadal vs Ruud is scheduled to get underway no earlier than 2pm BST on Sunday afternoon. A Discovery+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Nadal vs Ruud in Australia

(opens in new tab) As explained above, 9Gem and the 9Now online service (opens in new tab) are your destinations for watching the French Open final for free Down Under. Nadal vs Ruud is scheduled to start at 11pm AEST on Sunday night. Stan Sport is live streaming the action ad-free - though that's less of a draw now that the tournament is about to end, especially as a subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Though there is a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial to take advantage of. If you're currently out of Australia but want a slice of that free 9Now coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions above.

How to live stream Nadal vs Ruud and watch French Open final online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch the French Open final on TSN, with Nadal vs Ruud scheduled to begin no earlier than 9am ET / 6am PT on Sunday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Nadal vs Ruud live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

