Martinez vs Warrington 2 live stream: time, card and how to watch boxing title fight anywhere

Former featherweight world champion Josh Warrington will be hoping for redemption tonight as he gets the chance to win the belt back in a title fight with Spanish veteran Kiko Martinez on home turf in Leeds. And you're in the right place to find out all the details on how to watch a Martinez vs Warrington live stream and catch all this weekend's boxing action from almost anywhere in the world on DAZN.

Warrington opted to vacate his belt last year in a bid to earn his profile showdowns with fellow champs Gary Russell Jr and Xu Can. Those hopes were dashed, however, after a shock defeat to Mauricio Lara last February.

Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington live stream Date: Saturday, March 26 Venue: First Direct Arena, Leeds, England Main card start: 7pm GMT / 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT / 6am AEDT Martinez vs Warrington ring walks (approx): 10pm GMT / 6pm EDT / 3pm PDT / 9am AEDT Global live stream: Watch on DAZN (except Australia and New Zealand) Watch anywhere: try our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

A rematch for Warrington against the Mexican back in September saw the fight end in a technical draw, thanks to a deep cut sustained by the Mexican following a clash of heads.

Warrington's path to those big money bouts would be further complicated after newly-crowned champion Kid Galahad was beaten by rank outsider Martinez for the IBF belt, setting up tonight's big fight.

Martinez, now 37, is a previous IBF super-bantamweight title holder and has a career record of 43 wins, 10 loses and 2 draws.

Tonight's main event provides an exact rematch of their 2017 bout down to the venue, with their last encounter ending in a majority decision over 12 rounds for Warrington.

Read on and find out how to watch a Martinez vs Warrington live stream from anywhere.

Related: how to get a UFC live stream for every Fight Night and PPV

Can I watch a free Martinez vs Warrington live stream?

There are no current DAZN free trials from any of the Martinez vs Warrington rights holders apart from DAZN Japan.

The good news, though, is that Martinez vs Warrington live streams are actually quite reasonably priced. Boxing fans in Australia are among those in luck, for example, where it costs just £7.99 for Martinez vs Warrington on DAZN UK. If that isn't you, don't worry, as DAZN is great value all over the world!

Martinez vs Warrington live stream: watch on DAZN worldwide

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the Martinez vs Warrington fight all over the world, including the UK, US and Canada (only Australia and New Zealand are excluded see broadcasting options there below) Coverage of the main card starts at 7pm GMT in the UK and 2pm EST / 11am PST in the US and Canada. The headline act, however, is expected to start at around 10pm GMT in the UK and 5pm EST / 2pm PST on Saturday in the US and Canada for Martinez and Warrington's ring walks. The prices vary depending on location per month (UK: £7.99, US/CAN $19.99).

What is DAZN? All you need to know

Pronounced 'Da Zone', DAZN is a sports-centric streaming service that launched in 2016 and is now available in over 200 countries all around the world including the US, Canada, UK, and Australia.

Its offering varies by region, but as an idea, it owns the rights to the Premier League, Champions League, NFL, cricket, snooker, rugby union and more in Canada - one of its original and biggest markets.

It's also seeking to challenge the pay-per-view boxing hierarchy, and is landing an increasing number of coups.

The price of DAZN also varies depending on where you are in the world but is generally competitive - in newer markets like Australia, an introductory offer is still running that has it available for just $2.99 a month, while in more established markets like Canada it costs CAD$20 a month.

How to live stream Martinez vs Warrington from abroad

Out of the country and somewhere DAZN isn't available? DAZN subscribers who find themselves abroad for the fight will find they can access their account just like they would at home - wherever you are in the world, all you need is the help of a good VPN.

However, those looking to subscribe to DAZN for the first time may find the service manages to effectively block certain VPNs at the point of creating an account. And if you've already got an account, a VPN should work wherever you are to help you regain access to pre-existing subscriptions.

Use a VPN to live stream Martinez vs Warrington anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Martinez vs Warrington for FREE in Australia

Boxing fans Down Under can watch Martinez vs Warrington on Fox Sports and via Foxtel. Khan and Brook are expected to make their ring walks at around 9am. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service, with a packages starting from $25. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! So you can watch today without paying a cent. Don't forget, you can take your boxing coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution (more details below).

How to watch Martinez vs Warrington: live stream boxing in New Zealand

Fight fans in NZ have to be Sky Sport subscribers to watch Martinez vs Warrington. All the action from the UK being shown on Sky Sport Select and coverage starts at 6am NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning - expect Martinez and Warrington ring walks at around 11am on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the fight via the Sky Go service, while anyone else can use the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

The Martinez vs Warrington fight takes place on Saturday, March 26 at the First Arena in Leeds, England.

The night's main card is set to get underway at 7pm GMT, which is 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT in the US and Canada, 6am AEDT in Australia, and 8am NZDT in New Zealand.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Martinez vs Warrington ring walk times

Martinez vs Warrington time (US and Canada): 6pm EDT / 3pm PDT

Martinez vs Warrington time time (UK): 10pm GMT

Martinez vs Warrington time time (Australia): 9am AEDT (Sunday, March 27)

Martinez vs Warrington time time (New Zealand): 11am NZDT (Sunday, March 27)

Martinez vs Warrington full card