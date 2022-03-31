Martin vs Felix live stream: time, card and how to watch boxing from anywhere

Sandor Martin (39-2) stunned the boxing world in his last fight, and with the Spaniard's stock through the roof, he's made no secret of his ambitions for his first major title. Hoping to bring him back down to earth is Jose Felix Jr. (38-5-1), a powerful fighter with a formidable history of knockouts. You're in the right place. Here's how to watch a Martin vs Felix live stream on DAZN all over the world.

Martin vs Felix live stream Date: Friday, April 1 Venue: Palau Olímpic Vall d'Hebron, Barcelona Event start: 7.30pm CET (local) / 6.30pm BST / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT / 4.30am AEDT Martin vs Felix ring walks (approx): 11.30pm CET / 10.30pm BST / 5.30pm ET / 2.30pm PT / 8.30am AEDT Global live stream: DAZN (from just $2.99 p/m) Watch anywhere: try our No. 1 rated VPN

Felix has won 38 of his 44 professional bouts, with 30 of those victories coming by way of knockout. Compare that with Martin's knockout rate of 33%, and it's clear that the 29-year-old Mexican has the power advantage.

But Martin's stunning upset victory over Mikey Garcia last October was a showcase of superb skill, athleticism and resilience. The 28-year-old Spaniard out-boxing the former four-division world champion on his own turf, despite fighting at a heavier weight than usual.

Felix last got in the ring in August, when he was beaten by Tyrone McKenna in a thrilling clash that saw both men hit the canvas in a slug out.

Tonight's winner will take home the vacant WBA International super lightweight belt. Read on and find out how to watch a Martin vs Felix live stream from anywhere.

Can I watch a Martin vs Felix free live stream?

There are no DAZN free trials for Martin vs Felix on offer anywhere except for DAZN Japan. The good news, though, is that DAZN subscriptions are very reasonably priced - and even dirt-cheap in some places.

Boxing fans in Australia and New Zealand are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can get a Martin vs Felix live stream for just $2.99, while it costs just £7.99 to subscribe to DAZN UK. Click through to find out how much DAZN is where you live.

Martin vs Felix live stream: watch on DAZN worldwide

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the Martin vs Felix fight all over the world, including the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. A DAZN contract in the US will set you back $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for the year. DAZN Canada is priced similarly at $20 per month, however a 12-month subscription comes in at $150. In the UK, it's priced at an ultra-affordable £7.99 a month, while it's available for a discount initial price of $2.99 a month in both Australia and New Zealand. Take a look at the price where you live to watch a Martin vs Felix live stream on DAZN. Coverage of the main card starts at 7pm GMT in the UK and 2pm EST / 11am PST in the US and Canada. The headline act, however, is expected to start at around 10.30pm BST / 5.30pm ET / 2.30pm PT / 8.30am AEDT / 10.30am NZDT.

What is DAZN? All you need to know

Pronounced 'Da Zone', DAZN is a sports-centric streaming service that launched in 2016 and is now available in over 200 countries all around the world including the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Its offering varies by region, but as an idea, it owns the rights to the Premier League, Champions League, NFL, cricket, snooker, rugby union and more in Canada - one of its original and biggest markets.

It's also seeking to challenge the pay-per-view boxing hierarchy, and is landing an increasing number of coups.

The price of DAZN also varies depending on where you are in the world but is generally competitive - in newer markets like Australia, an introductory offer is still running that has it available for just $2.99 a month, while in more established markets like Canada it costs CAD$20 a month.

How to live stream Martin vs Felix from abroad

Trying to access your DAZN account in a country where DAZN isn't available? DAZN subscribers who find themselves abroad for the fight will find they can access their account just like they would at home - wherever you are in the world, all you need is the help of a good VPN.

However, those looking to subscribe to DAZN for the first time may find the service manages to effectively block certain VPNs at the point of creating an account. If you've already got an account though, a VPN should work wherever you are to help you regain access to pre-existing subscriptions.

Use a VPN to live stream Martin vs Felix anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

The Martin vs Felix fight takes place on Friday, April 1 at the Palau Olímpic Vall d'Hebron in Barcelona, Spain.

The event is set to get underway at 7.30pm CET, which is 6.30pm BST in the UK, 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT in the US and Canada, 4.30am AEDT in Australia, and 6.30am NZDT in New Zealand.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Martin vs Felix ring walk times

Martin vs Felix time (UK): 10.30pm BST

Martin vs Felix time (US and Canada): 5.30pm ET / 2.30pm PT

Martin vs Felix time (Australia): 8.30am AEDT (Saturday, April 2)

Martin vs Felix time (New Zealand): 10.30am NZDT (Saturday, April 2)

Martin vs Felix full card