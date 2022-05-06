Kentucky Oaks 2022 live stream: how to watch online from anywhere – runners and riders

Churchill Downs is a sea of pink for the 148th running of the Kentucky Oaks, one of the great American sporting fixtures, which has been held every year since 1875. Fourteen of the world's fastest three-year-old Thoroughbred fillies will thunder down the 1-and-1/8-mile dirt track in pursuit of a $750,000 share of the $1,250,000 purse and, of course, the famous garland of lilies. Read on as we explain how to watch a Kentucky Oaks 2022 live stream from anywhere in the world.

The 2022 Kentucky Oaks favorite, Nest, has drawn the No. 4 post, beside stablemate Goddess of Fire in No. 5. Both contenders have been trained by Todd Pletcher, a four-time Kentucky Oaks winner who's out for his second consecutive triumph after Malathaat took victory in last year's race.

Echo Zulu, starting from the No.7 post, is another runner to keep an eye on. The Steve Asmussen-trained horse was crowned champion juvenile filly after a dominant 2021, and may well have been the favorite if she'd had more than one preparation race in her legs.

And the same could be said for Kathleen O., trained by Shug McGaughey, who left the rest of the field in the dust at the Gulfstream Park Oaks. D. Wayne Lukas-trained filly Secret Oath, meanwhile, missed out on qualification for the Kentucky Derby by a whisker, but could still stamp her name all over Churchill Downs in the Oaks.

Who will be adorned with the lilies for the fillies? Follow our guide as we explain how to get a 2022 Kentucky Oaks live stream from anywhere. We've also listed the Kentucky Oaks runners and riders further down the page.

How to watch 2022 Kentucky Oaks: live stream in the US without cable

The 2022 Kentucky Oaks is being shown on USA Network in the US, with coverage getting underway at 1pm ET / 10am PT. Post time is set for 5.51pm ET / 2.51pm PT. OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes USA Network as part of its Sling Blue package. It also includes NBC in select markets, which is showing Saturday's Kentucky Derby. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half-price. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC is FuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $64.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. If you subscribe to Sling, FuboTV, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to live stream Kentucky Oaks 2022 from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the event, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Kentucky Oaks live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Kentucky Oaks from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch a 2022 Kentucky Oaks live stream in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the 2022 Kentucky Oaks on TSN, with coverage starting at 5pm ET / 2pm PT on Friday afternoon. Post time is set for 5.51pm ET / 2.51pm PT. TSN is also showing Saturday's Kentucky Derby. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Kentucky Oaks live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch a 2022 Kentucky Oaks live stream in the UK

The Kentucky Oaks is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK, via the network's Racing channel. Coverage starts at 8.45pm BST on Friday night, ahead of the race itself at 10.51pm. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch the Kentucky Oaks on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch Kentucky Oaks coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Can I watch the Kentucky Oaks in Australia?

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the 2022 Kentucky Oaks is being shown in Australia.

If you're a US citizen abroad, your best option for watching your country's coverage of the race is to use one of the best VPN service providers as described above.

The Kentucky Oaks is due to begin at 7.51am AEST on Saturday morning.

It's not all bad news though, as Sunday's Kentucky Derby is being shown on ESPN via a Foxtel subscription or a 14-day Kayo Sports FREE trial.

2022 Kentucky Oaks runners and riders