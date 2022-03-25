IPL live stream: how to watch 2022 Indian Premier League cricket from anywhere

The world's premier cricket league just got bigger, with the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans entering six-hitting, bail-illuminating, death-bowling fray. The Indian Premier League expansion has given everyone else a chance to reset their squads too, and with the competition's belated return to India, this feels like a brand new leaf. Read on as we explain how to get a 2022 IPL live stream and watch every match of the competition online from anywhere.

Reigning champions CSK are now under the stewardship of all-round supremo Ravindra Jadeja, one of the heroes of their hard-fought victory over KKR in last October's final. But they've still got the wise old head of MS Dhoni in their ranks, which is just as well considering the extended absence of Deepak Chahar, peerless in the powerplay for so long.

It's a new era for the Punjab Kings, who broke the bank for bazooka-armed slugger Liam Livingstone, while five-time IPL champions the Mumbai Indians have taken a gamble on the injured Jofra Archer, while making star wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan the most expensive player in the mega auction.

KKR, runners-up last year, begin the season looking a little thin, with Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins set to join the party late, and Alex Hales withdrawing from the competition altogether. It's a similar story for RCB and the Delhi Capitals, whose Aussie contingent is a crucial part of their makeup.

And it's only going to get more chaotic from here! It's world class cricket played at 150 kph, and you can follow our Indian Premier League cricket guide for all you need to know to find a 2022 IPL live stream and watch every game from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Indian Premier League: live stream IPL 2022 cricket online in India

Star Sports has the rights to the 2022 IPL, with subscribers in India able to watch all the action live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary, with coverage also appearing on 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, and Star Sports Telugu. Or to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar, new plans start at Rs 499 with the Hotstar app available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

How to watch IPL cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for major cricket loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's India, the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream IPL cricket from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to live stream IPL cricket for FREE in Australia

Cricket fans Down Under can watch IPL cricket on Fox Sports and via Foxtel. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts from $25 a month and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! Outside Australia right now? You can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, make sure you subscribe to the best VPN available.

How to watch IPL cricket in the UK

You can watch every game of the 2022 IPL season via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now Sports Membership, which includes all 11 channels but on a more flexible basis. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

More sport: how to watch a Premier League live stream

(Image credit: ESPN)

How to watch IPL: live stream cricket in the US (and Canada)

For a nation that traditionally isn't interested in cricket, fans in the US have several options to live stream the IPL this season. It's being shown by dedicated live cricket channel Willow TV (in Canada too!), which is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $5 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website. Alternatively, there's ESPN Plus, which is also live streaming all of this season's IPL action. Monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action.

How to watch IPL: live stream cricket in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch the 2022 IPL in New Zealand. The network is available as part of a range of pay TV packages, and Sky Sport subscribers can also live stream the action via the Sky Go service. Cord-cutters and anyone else, meanwhile, can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99 and a monthly pass costs $39.99.

Can I watch an IPL live stream in Pakistan?

Relations between Pakistan and India continue to be fractious to say the least, and one of the results is that the IPL will once again not be broadcast in Pakistan. Very disappointing news for the cricket-mad nation.

Your best bet, therefore, may be to use one of the best streaming VPNs to tap into coverage from a different country, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.