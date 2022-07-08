India vs England live stream: how to watch 2nd T20I cricket online and on TV from anywhere

With the first T20I between India and England done and dusted and with India coming out on top, the second T20I comes within a couple of days' time and Team Blue will see the return of many a star player.
Read on for our guide on how to watch an India vs England live stream and see the second T20I match scheduled for July 9, online and on TV, no matter where you are in the world.
Date: July 9
Time: 7.00pm IST / 2.30pm BST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Live stream and TV details: Sky Sports (UK) | Sony Six (opens in new tab) (India) | Spark Sport (NZ) | FREE Kayo Sports trial (opens in new tab) (AUS)
India lead the three-match T20I series 1-0 after winning the first match by 50 runs. India had scored 198/8 in the 20 overs, while England could only muster 148 runs in 19.3 overs. Now, the attention turns to the next game.
India’s squad for the 2nd T20I will see the return of Virat Kohli to the shortest form of the game. Also in the squad are Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.
Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer who were in the squad for the first T20I are not included in the lineup for the second game.
India 2nd T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel and Umran Malik.
Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable India vs England live stream and watch all the action from the 2nd T20I at Edgbaston, Birmingham online from anywhere.
India vs England T20I series schedule
- First T20I: July 7, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton. India won by 50 runs.
- Second T20I: July 9, Edgbaston, Birmingham
- Third T20I: July 10, Trent Bridge, Nottingham
How to watch India Vs England 2nd T20I live stream in India
In India, the Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the T20I series. Play begins at 7.00pm IST.
Sony Six (opens in new tab) and Sony Six HD will telecast with English commentary, while Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD will offer matches with Hindi commentary, and lastly Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 4 HD will broadcast in regional languages.
If you prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the matches 一 but you'll need a premium subscription to watch the match live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile application.
Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.
How to watch India vs England 2nd T20I from outside your country
In the UK, New Zealand, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.
But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.
Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere
How to watch India vs England 2nd T20I online in the UK
In the UK, Sky Sports (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and England. Play gets underway at 2.30pm BST, with Sky's coverage starts well ahead of time.
You can choose your plan and sign up on the Sky website (opens in new tab). And if you can't watch on TV, the Sky Go app has you covered so that you can watch on your laptop, mobile, tablet, Xbox or PS4.
If you're looking to watch the series but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV.
And if you're outside the UK and want to watch your cricket coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers - just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.
How to live stream India vs England 2nd T20I and watch online in Australia
The exclusive Australian TV broadcaster for the second India vs England T20I is Fox Sports (opens in new tab), but if you don't have it as part of a Foxtel pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo streaming service.
It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including F1, NRL, NBA basketball... the list goes on!
A Kayo Sports Basic Package (opens in new tab) costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package (opens in new tab), which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month and arguably represents better value.
Best of all, both offer a FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can see what they're like for yourself.
And if you're away from Oz right now, simply use a VPN (opens in new tab) to tune in as normal.
Play gets underway at 11.30pm AEST.
How to watch India vs England: live stream 2nd T20I online in NZ
Premium streaming service Spark Sport has the exclusive rights to show the India vs England 2nd T20I in New Zealand. The match is set to get underway at 1.30am NZST.
The better news is that Spark Sport offers a 1-month free trial so you can try before you buy.
Once that's expired, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty of Black Caps action, The Hundred, as well as F1 racing, MotoGP and NBA basketball.
Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.
England vs India live stream: how to watch 2nd T20I in the US (and Canada)
Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV (opens in new tab) is where you can watch this India vs England T20I live in the US, with play starting at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT.
Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.
Get Willow TV without cable
Perhaps a better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV (opens in new tab). If you already have Sling, then you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month.
And if you don't, then you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV - featuring 30+ channels. It's $40 per month, including Willow TV, but there are no contracts and you can get your first month for halfprice here (opens in new tab).
Outside the US and trying to watch? Don't worry, you can view your Sling and Willow TV wherever you go by using a VPN (opens in new tab).