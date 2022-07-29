How to watch track cycling at Commonwealth Games 2022: free live stream, schedule and more

The scene of many of British Cycling's greatest triumphs, the Lee Valley VeloPark has taken on an almost mythical status on these shores. But a decade on from London 2012, it's Australia who expect to dominate the boards, with Team GB's biggest talents set to compete at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park under the separate flags of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Read on as we explain how to watch a track cycling live stream at the 2022 Commonwealth Games wherever you are right now - including ways to watch all of the action for FREE.
Dates: Friday, July 29 - Monday, August 1
Venue: Lee Valley VeloPark, London
FREE live streams: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) | CBC Sports (opens in new tab) (CA) | 7Plus (opens in new tab) (AU)
Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
As the most decorated British female athlete in Olympic history, Laura Kenny is the face of this event, but she has a strange and complex relationship with the Commonwealth Games. Her one gold in this event came eight years ago, while she had to miss the last edition, and wasn't planning on competing at Birmingham 2022 at all. However, after the tragedies of a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy, she's decided to represent England in the team pursuit, scratch race and points race.
Track cycling is also a huge event for Team Scotland, but the withdrawal of scratch, madison and team pursuit supremo Katie Archibald is a huge blow. Instead, Scottish hopes will now fall on the shoulders of Neil Fachie, Matt Rotherham and Jack Carlin.
With the European Track Championships and the Track World Championships right around the corner, and qualification for Paris 2024 also to be decided, the Commonwealth Games mark the start of a pivotal period on the cycling calendar, and you can follow our guide as we explain all the ways to live stream track cycling at the 2022 Commonwealth Games wherever you are.
Watch a Commonwealth Games track cycling live stream for FREE
We've got full details for each country below, but these are the TV channels and streaming services that are showing a Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games live stream for free.
CBC (opens in new tab) (Canada)
BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK)
7Plus (opens in new tab) (Australia)
Remember that Canadian, British and Australian nationals can tune into CBC, iPlayer and 7Plus from abroad by using a VPN (opens in new tab).
How to watch track cycling: live stream 2022 Commonwealth Games FREE in Canada
Sports fans in Canada can live stream track cycling at the Commonwealth Games for free on the CBC Sports website (opens in new tab). It has some of the most comprehensive and easy to navigate coverage worldwide.
CBC Sports' Commonwealth Games coverage starts as late (or early) as 2am ET / 11pm PT on some days, with live streams continuing into the afternoons.
Every track cycling session, meanwhile, starts at either 5am ET / 2am PT, 9am ET / 6am PT, 10am ET / 7am PT, or 11am ET / 8am PT.
So, if you're looking to watch as much of Birmingham 2022 as possible, CBC should be your first port of call. Take a look at the CBC Sports schedule (opens in new tab) for full details of what's on and when. Away from home?
Use a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games from abroad. (opens in new tab)
Watch a track cycling live stream at the Commonwealth Games from outside your country
If you're currently abroad and struggling to tune in - or if you just want the comfort and language of your home nation's coverage - then geo-restrictions may stand in your way of getting a Commonwealth Games track cycling live stream.
That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.
Use a VPN to watch a Commonwealth Games track cycling live stream from anywhere
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
How to use a VPN for track cycling at the Commonwealth Games
Using a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games track cycling free on CBC Sports is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location
3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the Canada, just head to CBC website (opens in new tab).
How to watch track cycling: live stream Commonwealth Games 2022 for FREE in the UK
Viewers can watch track cycling at the 2022 Commonwealth Games for FREE in the UK, with coverage being shown across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and through the BBC Red Button.
Every session starts at either 10am, 2pm, 3pm or 4pm BST. The BBC's daily Commonwealth Games coverage typically begins at 8.30am and continues deep into the nights.
Away from the UK right now? No worries:
Use a VPN to watch a Commonwealth Games free live stream from abroad (opens in new tab)
BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
How to watch track cycling: live stream 2022 Commonwealth Games for FREE in Australia
Aussie sports fans can watch track cycling at the Commonwealth Games for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7 (opens in new tab) and the 7 Network's suite of TV channels.
That means viewers can also fire up a free track cycling live stream on the 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia?
Use a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games on 7Plus from abroad (opens in new tab)
Every session gets underway at either 7pm, 11pm, 12am or 1am AEST. Meanwhile, daily Commonwealth Games coverage typically begins at 5.30pm, but because of time differences a lot of the action also takes place in the dead of night.
Can I watch track cycling at the Commonwealth Games in the US?
Sadly, there's no confirmed broadcaster for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the US at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.
The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.
2022 Commonwealth Games track cycling schedule
(All times provisional and in BST)
Friday, 29 July
Session 1 - 10am
Women's Tandem B - Sprint Qualification
Women's 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification
Men's 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification
Women's Team Sprint Qualification
Women's Tandem B - Sprint Semi-Finals
Men's Team Sprint Qualification
Session 2 - 4pm
Women's Tandem B - Sprint Finals
Men's Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial
Women's 4000m Team Pursuit Finals
Men's Tandem B - 1000m Medal Ceremony
Women's 4000m Team Pursuit Medal Ceremony
Men's 4000m Team Pursuit Finals
Women's Tandem B - Sprint Medal Ceremony
Men's 4000m Team Pursuit Medal Ceremony
Women's Team Sprint Finals
Men's Team Sprint Finals
Women's Team Sprint Medal Ceremony
Men's Team Sprint Medal Ceremony
Saturday, 30 July
Session 1 - 10am
Women's Sprint Qualification
Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualification
Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals
Women's Sprint Quarter-Finals
Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualification
Session 2 - 4pm
Men's Keirin Round 1
Women's Sprint Semi-Finals
Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals
Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage
Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Medal Ceremony
Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Finals
Men's Keirin Round 2
Women's Sprint Finals
Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Medal Ceremony
Men's Keirin Finals (7-12 & 1-6)
Men's Keirin Medal Ceremony
Women's Sprint Medal Ceremony
Sunday, 31 July
Session 1 - 10am
Men's Sprint Qualification
Men's Tandem B - Sprint Qualification
Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals
Men's Tandem B - Sprint Semi-Finals
Men's Sprint Quarter-Finals
Men's 15km Scratch Race Qualification
Session 2 - 3pm
Men's Tandem B Sprint Finals
Men's Sprint Semi-Finals
Women's Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial Final
Women's 25km Points Race Final
Women's 500m Time Trial Final
Men's Sprint Finals
Women's Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial Medal Ceremony
Men's Tandem B - Sprint Medal Ceremony
Women's 25km Points Race Medal Ceremony
Women's 500m Time Trial Medal Ceremony
Men's 15km Scratch Race Final
Men's Sprint Medal Ceremony
Men's 15km Scratch Race Medal Ceremony
Monday, 1 August
Session 1 - 2pm
Women's Keirin Round 1
Men's 40km Points Race Qualification
Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage
Men's 1000m Time Trial Final
Women's Keirin Round 2
Men's 1000m Time Trial Medal Ceremony
Women's 10km Scratch Race Final
Women's Keirin Finals (7-12 & 1-6)
Women's 10km Scratch Race Medal Ceremony
Men's 40km Points Race Final
Women's Keirin Medal Ceremony
Men's 40km Points Race Medal Ceremony