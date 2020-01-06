How to watch the Sony CES 2020 keynote live: will we see the PS5?

WHEN IS THE SONY CES 2020 KEYNOTE PRESS CONFERENCE? When is it? January 6 at 5pm PST (8pm EST or January 7 at 1am GMT, 12pm AEST). How long will it last? We're expecting it to last between 40 minutes and one hour.

Sony's CES 2020 keynote is likely to give us the lowdown on its wider tech business, based on past experience. We're expecting to hear a lot on the audio visual side from the electronics giant based on its 2019 keynote, but the big question is whether the PS5 will make an appearance.

We doubt a full reveal is going to happen for a variety of reasons, but it's likely the PS5 will at least be mentioned in some capacity. CES isn't typically the venue for big PlayStation announcements, but given how important the console will be to Sony this year, it's not unlikely that the subject will come up.

Click here to watch Sony's keynote on its CES page on January 6 at 5pm PST (8pm EST or January 7 at 1am GMT, 12pm AEST). We'll also embed it here when the stream is live, too. Below, you can read our thoughts on what to expect from the keynote.

Will we see the PS5 in Sony's CES 2020 keynote?

It's not inconceivable that the PS5 will have some kind of presence at CES 2020. But, a full reveal is likely to be reserved for a PlayStation State of Play, or some kind of separate event.

During last year's CES keynote, Sony revealed new PS4 sales numbers, and showed a trailer focusing on already-announced content for the system. It was more than just lip service, but no major news broke.

It's also telling that so far this year, PlayStation's official Twitter feed hasn't even mentioned CES. If a major console announcement was happening, surely the company would want to have eyes on that stream.

It's possible the PS5 will be discussed on-stage, but we're not convinced we'll learn anything hugely significant.

What do we expect from Sony's CES 2020 keynote?

Sony is teasing this keynote with the tagline 'The future is coming', and this blurb. "At CES 2020 Sony is unveiling a unique vision of the future, bringing creativity and technology together like never before, to unleash new sensations and emotions."

Last year probably gives some indication of what to expect from Sony at CES 2020. It announced new models for its 8K TVs at CES 2019, and unleashed Pharrell Williams on-stage to talk about Sony's audio technology (sadly, not to play a live version of 'Get Lucky'). It also revealed its X800M2 4K player, and talked about its animation division off the back of Into the Spider-Verse's success.

Basically, if Sony owns it and it's not PlayStation-related, it'll almost certainly turn up in its 2020 CES keynote in some capacity.

