How to watch the AMD Computex 2021 keynote: will we finally see Big Navi gaming laptops?

Computex 2021 has gone online for the second year running thanks to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but being a digital-only event won't stop AMD from (hopefully) making some exciting announcements. Team Red's keynote will be presented by the company president and CEO Dr. Lisa Su, and promises to run through what AMD has planned for the future of computing.



You can tune in yourself on June 1 at 10PM ET/ 3AM BST/ 12PM AEST, resulting in a late-night for anyone tuning in outside of Australia or Asia, given the event is held in Taipei.



The keynote is titled "AMD Accelerating – The High-Performance Computing Ecosystem" which is probably referencing both consumer CPU and GPU developments we can expect over the next 12 months.



Rumors have been circulating that AMD could be showing off its recently-announced Radeon RX 6000 series mobile graphics cards for gaming laptops, but we also expect to see some more information regarding its latest generation of Threadripper processors.



There's even a chance we could get more information around the highly-anticipated 'FidelityFX Super Resolution', team red's answer to Nvidia's DLSS framerate boosting tech. All of this is speculative of course and we don't know for sure if any new lines will be revealed in the Ryzen or Radeon families of hardware, but this will likely be an event that gamers and PC builders don't want to miss

How to watch the AMD Computex 2021 keynote live

The AMD Computex 2021 keynote begins on June 1, 10am-11am Taipei Standard Time, which works out at 7pm PST / 10pm EST on May 31, or 3am BST / 12pm AEST on June 1.

We've provided a link below that will take you directly to the keynote so you don't have to fish around for the link if you're going to tune in at a ridiculous hour.

What do we expect from AMD's Computex 2021 keynote?

Everything is currently very hush-hush, but it's not unusual for companies to keep quiet about what they plan to announce at an event like Computex...that's the entire point of the Keynote after all.

It's likely that we'll get some performance insights into AMD 'Big Navi' mobile graphics cards after they were confirmed back in January at CES 2021, with a goal that RDNA 2-based notebooks would arrive 'within six months'. Theres been some buzz around 'Zen 4', but we're not expecting anything to be announced for this year given the fairly recent release of the Ryzen 5000 series – but we would welcome eating our words on this.



The powerful Threadripper series of performance CPUs also hasn't had an update for a hot minute so it's possible that a new generation could be just around the corner. And of course, people are keeping their fingers crossed for an affordable new addition to the desktop 'Big Navi' family, with a few leaks emerging that suggest a Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU might be released to compete with the Nvidia RTX 3060 range.



We won't ultimately know what AMD has lined up until the event starts, but June 1 will hopefully clear up some long-standing speculation. With any luck, sufficient inventory is being planned to allow enough people to get their hands on whatever goodies are being announced.

