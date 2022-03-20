How to watch Sanditon series 2 online from anywhere

They say that all who set foot in Sanditon fall in love on the spot, which is the specific motivation behind Alison Heywood's first visit to the now thriving coastal resort. Less enthralled by what may lie ahead is her sister Charlotte, whose whirlwind romance with Sidney has made her reluctant to return. Read on to find out how to watch Sanditon season 2 online wherever you are in the world.

Having sworn off courtship in order to pursue a career and independence, one cannot help but feel that Charlotte is in precisely the wrong place at precisely the wrong time.

Flanked by her hopeless romantic sister and Georgiana, who's come of age and now has suitors eating out of the palm of her hand, the arrival of more than 100 soldiers, one with an especially strong jawline, is the last development she had in mind.

Nothing's ever straightforward in this funny seaside town, and even dashing war heroes will find themselves cut down to size.

Strap yourself in for another freewheeling adventure, and read on as we detail how to watch Sanditon season 2 online from anywhere.

How to watch Sanditon season 2 online in the US for FREE

Sanditon season 2 premieres at 9pm ET/PT on free-to-air channel PBS Masterpiece on Sunday, March 20, with new episodes airing in the same slot every week. Alternatively, it's totally free to access the PBS live stream on your device – you don't even need a registered account. However, if you want to access the following episodes of Sanditon season 2 a week early, as well as PBS Online's extensive catalog of on-demand programming, you can make a minimum monthly donation of $5 to join THIRTEEN Passport. Devices that support PBS.org include those that run Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari and Microsoft Edge; Roku; Apple TV (4th generation and newer); Amazon Fire; Android TV; Android mobile devices; Apple iPhones and iPads.

How to watch Sanditon season 2 online in the UK

Fans in the UK can tune into Sanditon season 2 on BritBox from Monday, March 21, with new episodes landing weekly. A subscription to the streaming service costs £5.99 per month after a 7-day BritBox FREE trial. It's a treasure trove of classic British TV shows, including timeless comedies such as The Office, Only Fools and Horses, and I'm Alan Partridge.

How to watch Sanditon season 2 online in Canada

Fans based in Canada can stream the show on PBS Passport, with Sanditon season 2 premiering at 9pm ET/PT on Sunday, March 20. As in the US, you need to make a minimum monthly donation of $5 for access to PBS Passport, which will let you stream every other episode a week early.

How to watch Sanditon season 2 in Australia