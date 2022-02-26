How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 1 online: stream first episode from anywhere

It’s been two long years since we left Tommy Shelby holding a gun to his own head following the failed assassination of fascist politician Sir Oswald Mosley.

Below we look at what to expect from the final season and where to watch Peaky Blinders episode 1 online from anywhere you are this week.

The first episode of the BAFTA-winning series’ grand finale is going to answer some of the questions left open by the moving moments that ended season 5. If we are quite sure the protagonist didn't pull the trigger, then who's the one betraying Thomas Shelby?

Watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online Episode 1: Sunday, February 27 at 9pm GMT on BBC One Title: Black Day Stream: FREE on BBC iPlayer - live or catch-up International streaming: Netflix (date: TBC) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN

Peaky Blinders season 6 opens up exactly where it left off: on that foggy field where, in a suicide attempt, Tommy Shelby is fighting against the monsters infesting his fractured mind.

As usual, the series will then jump through time, transporting watchers to December 5, 1933 - the day marking the end of prohibition. We are on Miquelon Island, a French territory in Newfoundland, with Birmingham mobsters looking for new business opportunities in opium trafficing.

The tribute to Helen McCrory (the actress portraying Polly Gray) - who sadly passed away in April last year - is another dominating element throughout the opener. Plus, as its title Black Day suggests, darkness is probably going to follow the Shelby family - once again.

To make sure that you don't miss a single heart-stopping moment of this season 6 opener, follow our guide to watch Peaky Blinders episode 1 online from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 1 online for FREE in the UK

After two years of waiting, the Peaky Blinders grand finale is finally here. Season 6 will broadcast on BBC One and online via BBC iPlayer, with episode 1 airing on Sunday, February 27 at 9pm GMT. Watching Peaky Blinders season 6 in the UK is super easy and 100% FREE – as long as you have a valid TV licence. You can enjoy all episodes live and on-demand via BBC iPlayer. You can watch iPlayer on your computer and laptop directly from its website, or simply through its easy-to-use app available on smartphones, tablets, TVs, games consoles and streaming sticks. And, if you are out of the country? Do not worry. You can use a VPN to watch the latest developments of the Shelby family on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online outside your country

If you find yourself eager to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online while you're off on holiday, you’ll likely encounter annoying geo-restrictions that prevent you from accessing your usual streaming service.

Luckily, the best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – offers a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

How to use a VPN to watch Peaky Blinders

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Peaky Blinders online:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: BBC)

Where to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 around the world

Waiting to watch Birmingham's most famous gangsters in other corners of the globe is as simple as logging on to Netflix. That said, Netflix subscribers have to wait until the BAFTA-winning series has finished its broadcast run on the BBC before discovering what's going to happen to the Shelby family. At the time of writing, no release date for episode 1 on Netflix has yet been announced, but we think the best-case scenario is that season 6 episodes will be available to stream from April 4 2022. That will be the case for subscribers in the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, the Middle East, most of Europe, South America and more. Meanwhile, you can refresh your memory with the previous five seasons - all still available on Netflix for you to watch.

Peaky Blinders season 6 trailer