How to watch Love Island UK 2022 online and stream season 8 from home, abroad and in the US

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling return for another summer of laying it on thick and doing bits. Love Island UK is back, baby, bringing with it a line-up of taut, ridiculously good-looking twenty-somethings looking to find that little thing called love (or a brand deal, anyway). Taking place in an all-new villa, make sure you know exactly how to watch Love Island UK 2022 online and stream season 8 from home, abroad, the US and anywhere else with our guide below.

Fill up your weeknights with young eligibles as they frolick poolside, yelling "I've got a text!" at the top of their lungs. Yes, it's time for some serious chats by the fire pit.

Revealing its starting line-up, Love Island UK 2022 introduces its first ever deaf contestant. Tasha Ghouri - a 23-year-old model and dancer - went viral for her campaign with ASOS showing off the brand's jewellery line with her cochlear implant. Talking about her dating life, though, she described it as "a shambles". Doubtless Love Island can do something to fix that.

Heading into the villa, we'll also see Gemma Owen, daughter of ex-England footballer, Michael Owen. Just 19, Gemma has already competed around the world for Team GB in dressage riding.

Here come the boys... Italian stallion Davide Sanclimenti is ready to turn some heads, stating, "I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived to Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me." Modesty will get you everywhere in this show, Davide.

Let the coupling up commence! Here's how to watch Love Island UK 2022 online wherever you are.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 for FREE

(opens in new tab) Love Island returns to our screens this summer on Monday, June 6 at 9pm BST on ITV2, with the launch running for over an hour and a half. We then expect Love Island to follow the same schedule as past years, with new episodes every weeknight Monday-Friday and Sundays at 9pm BST. On Saturdays you'll be able to watch unseen bits from the week. ITV2 is 100% free-to-watch in the UK, with the option to also live stream Love Island on the ITV Hub (opens in new tab). It will also be the place to watch episodes back on catch-up after they air. Remember you can watch ITV Hub a number of ways, including on desktop, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV, as well as on gaming consoles. Not in the UK right now? No worries - just use a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home, then watch live as usual.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 outside the UK

We've detailed how you can watch Love Island from the UK, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during this year's summer of love, you won't be able to watch Love Island UK from abroad, or access ITV Hub.

Don't get mugged off by geo-restrictions, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. You can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch Love Island season 8 from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to ITV Hub (opens in new tab) and start watching Love Island as if you were back at home

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 online in the US

How to watch Love Island UK online for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) For those Down Under, Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now (opens in new tab) has confirmed it will once again host the UK iteration of Love Island, with new episodes dropping just a couple of days after its launch on June 8. 9Now is 100% free to watch - you simply need to make a Nine account to watch. Of course, this service is geo-restricted, so if you happen to be outside the country, simply sign up to a VPN (opens in new tab) to appear as if you're in Australia when watching.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 in New Zealand: stream season 8 online

(opens in new tab) While not confirmed, last year those in New Zealand could watch Love Island UK online on Neon (opens in new tab). New episodes were released concurrently with its UK broadcast. We will confirm Neon is carrying the 2022 season when more information is available. There is the choice of a monthly or annual plan. Monthly customers pay NZ$15.99 a month and can benefit from a free trial period. Or save 16% and commit to its annual plan for $159.99.

How to watch Love Island UK in Canada

In the past Love Island has been available via Hayu and CTV. However, last year there was no official broadcaster and we expect it to be the case for Love Island season 8, too.

Don't want to miss out on the boys and girls coupling up, heads turning, and islander dumpings? The only way you'll be able to watch Love Island is with a VPN (opens in new tab), which spoofs your device into thinking you're browsing from elsewhere and bypass geo-restricted content.

(Image credit: ITV)

Everything you need to know about Love Island 2022

The Love Island 2022 contestants

Paige Thorne - 24, paramedic from Swansea

Dami Hope - 26, Senior Microbiologist from Dublin

Indiyah Polack - 23, hotel waitress from London

Liam Llewellyn - 22, student from Newport, South Wales

Tasha Ghouri - 23, model and dancer from Thirsk, North Yorkshire

Davide Sanclimenti - 27, business owner from Manchester

Gemma Owen - 19, international dressage rider from Chester

Ikenna Ekwonna - 23, pharmaceutical sales from Nottingham

Andrew Le Page - 27, real estate agent from Guernsey

Amber Beckford - 24, nanny from London

Luca Bish - 23, fishmonger from Brighton

Where is Love Island 2022 being filmed?

While the world has, for the most part, gone back to normal, there will in fact be a new Love Island villa! After using the same villa for the last five years, it was sold back in March for £2.75m. The location of the 2022 Love Island villa is, of course, something of a secret but word has it that's not far from the original location of Mallorca’s St Llorenc des Cardassar.

What other changes will we see in Love Island 2022?

For the few out there that found great enjoyment in contestants swapping baked beans from one mouth to another... Well, you'll be sad to hear that all food challenges have been axed in Love Island season 8, with viewers deeming the challenges "disgusting".

The postcard that is sent to ruffle feathers during Casa Amor could also be vetoed from the show, following a backlash for the last few years.

Moving towards becoming more sustainable after criticism of promoting fast-fashion – in the past contestants have been clothed by Boohoo and Pretty Little Thing – this year the show will be sponsored by eBay. Islanders will be dressed in second-hand clothing.

Also rather excitingly, it's been rumoured this season could be the longest the show runs for yet.

What safe-guarding has been put in place for Love Island?

Both the mental well-being of contestants, as well as how the show tackles inclusivity have come under fire for the last few years. This follows the loss of former contestants Sophie Gradon in 2018, Mike Thalassitis in 2019, and former host Caroline Flack in 2020, all three to suicide.

The first duty of care protocols were shared in 2019 ahead of season 5. This year, Love Island producers have released a full set of protocols, including the new addition of inclusion training to tackle “inclusive language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, behaviours and microaggressions".

Outlined on ITV's website (opens in new tab), protocols are broken down to pre-filming, during the series, and aftercare and include: