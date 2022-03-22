How to watch Halo TV series online from anywhere

Master Chief bursts onto the small screen in the mega-budget live-action Halo TV series. This adaptation of the beloved video game brings a new beginning for the Halo franchise with a storyline that's set to cater to established Halo fanatics and novices alike. Pablo Schreiber and Natascha McElhone star in this nine-part sci-fi epic. Halo airs on Paramount Plus. Away from home? Make sure you know how to watch the Halo TV series from abroad with the help of a VPN.

Watch Halo TV series online Premiere: Thursday, March 24 New episodes: every Thursday No. of episodes: 9 FREE stream: Watch Halo FREE with a Paramount Plus trial Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

The visuals are certainly spectacular, as you'd expect from a Steven Spielberg-affiliated production that's had a reported $10 million per episode lavished upon it.

Schreiber looks formidable in the iconic armor of Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, while Jen Taylor, who's been the voice of Cortana from the very start of the Halo franchise, embodies the legendary AI advisor.

Set in the heat of the 26th-century interplanetary holy war that underpins the video game series, it's up to Master Chief and the Spartans to save humanity from the all-powerful Covenant.

Base storyline aside, the series is its own entity, a non-canon standalone story that takes place in the separate Silver Timeline, and you can follow our guide below for how to watch Halo online wherever you are.

How to watch Halo FREE in the US

Halo premieres on Thursday, March 24 in the US, with the show exclusive to streaming service Paramount Plus. New episodes come out every Thursday. If you haven't got Paramount Plus, the great news is that new users can watch Halo for FREE! A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at just $4.99 a month, but there's a 7-day FREE trial available for new subscribers. Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you’ll need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Halo from outside your country

If you're abroad when Halo airs, you'll find that you're unable to keep up with all the pew-pew action because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream Halo online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Halo from abroad

ExpressVPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Paramount Plus for the US.

How to watch Halo FREE in Canada

It's more of the same in Canada, where Halo is also exclusive to Paramount Plus, hitting the streaming service on Thursday, March 24, with a new episode released every week. A subscription starts at $5.99 per month, after a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial. Outside of Canada? Tune in just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you'd normally stream.

How to watch Halo online in Australia

It's more of the same in Australia, where Halo is exclusive to Paramount Plus, with episodes landing on the streaming service on Thursdays, starting March 24. A subscription starts at $8.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. As detailed above, if you’re abroad you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

Can I watch the Halo TV series in the UK?

There's no word yet on when Halo will air in the UK.

We do know, however, that Paramount Plus will hit the UK in 2022 via Sky platforms. All parties have kept the specific details of the launch under wraps, but considering the sheer scale of Halo, many expect Paramount Plus to make its long-awaited expansion shortly after the show's release.

Your only saving grace will be if you're a Paramount Plus subscriber from another country currently visiting the UK. If that's the case, you can use a VPN to tap into the Paramount Plus platform's service while away.

How can I watch Paramount Plus and what other shows are on it?

The Paramount Plus app is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.

You can also access it through your favourite web browser at ParamountPlus.com.

You can watch on up to three devices simultaneously and create up to six separate profiles for family members. Those with a Premium subscription can download up to 25 shows or movies and watch them offline (in 4K where available) on a mobile device.

Paramount Plus also features new originals and is ideal for fans of all kind of TV shows. It's home to 1883, Picard, animated series Prodigy, and Strange New Worlds as well as hits like Kamp Koral, reality TV smash Survivor, and the Rugrats 2021 revival. There's also CBS's live sports action, including the NFL and Champions League, and it will also be the place to watch the Frasier reboot.