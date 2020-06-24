How to watch Glastonbury Festival sets online for free – from UK or abroad

Glastonbury 2020 is... not happening. With festivals across the world cancelled amid widespread lockdown measures, those after a live music fix have had few outlets, but this weekend – when Glastonbury would have happened – BBC iPlayer will be streaming old sets from the past few decades this weekend, from all your favorite acts.

There are over 100 different acts available on demand, going back as far as 1994's Oasis gig, and as recently as Stormzy, Billie Eilish, and Chemical Brothers in 2019. For those after a more curated experience, too, around 50 of those sets will be streaming consecutively, starting on June 25 and ending on June 29.

While it's not quite the same as being in your muddy boots at Glastonbury yourself, it's certainly better than feeling FOMO all weekend – and means you'll get to revisit an incredible array of performances, whether you were there for them at the time or not. The BBC has covered the festival extensively since the 90s, and its back catalogue is really being put to good use this weekend.

BBC Glastonbury also tweeted that "a few surprise classic sets" were being kept secret for now, so there'll no doubt be some nice surprises in store for those who tune in too.

A reminder of all the ways we're bringing the Glastonbury Experience to you this weekend:👉 100+ on demand sets on @BBCiPlayer 👉 A dedicated channel on iPlayer 👉50+ performances & Glasto themed mixes to download & listen to on @BBCSoundsJune 23, 2020

Everything will be free to stream on BBC iPlayer, with a dedicated channel for live broadcasts and on demand streams. There's a full rundown of every band and artist playing, when you can watch them, and how to watch Glastonbury Festival on iPlayer – wherever you are.

How to watch

How to watch Glastonbury Festival online for FREE in the UK:

Thanks to the help of the BBC, watching all of the Glastonbury action is easy. Simply go to BBC iPlayer to access the live or on demand acts.

You won't find every set from every Glastonbury festival, but there are still 22 'episodes' of acts from the 2019 festival you can enjoy (including Pale Waves, Mavis Staple, and Little Simz, among others) before you even get to the new, jam-packed catalogue of gigs throughout the ages.

Naturally, it prioritizes headliners or better-known indies, but there should be a mix of familiarity and discovery for everyone. Isn't that what a musical festival should be?

Schedule

When to watch Glastonbury Festival: what's the schedule?

(Image credit: BBC)

Acts start at 10am BST on Thursday 25 June, starting with Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, with consecutive acts at regular intervals throughout the day. Each day after that again starts at 10am, with the last act usually starting at 11:30pm. (You'll find the exact timing info in the image above, or this tweet.)

Thursday: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Laura Marling, The Charlatans, Fontaines DC, Idles, Little Simz, LCD Soundsystem, Primal Scream, The Cure, Special Guest, Radiohead

Friday: Lana Del Rey, Mark Ronson, Lewis Capaldi, Sigrid, The xx, Billie Eilish, Foals, Royal Blood, Foo Fighters, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Disclosure

Saturday: Haim, Rex Orange County, Janelle Monae, Kano, Dave, Bloc Party, Oasis, Lorde, Florence + The Machine, Adele, Coldplay

Sunday: Bon Iver, Michael Kiwanuka, Dizzee Rascal, Lady Gaga, Kylie, Special Guest, the Killers, George Ezra, David Bowie, Ed Sheeran

Monday: Lionel Richie, Christine & The Queens, Mumford & Sons, Special Guest, Arctic Monkey, P J Harvey, Amy Winehouse, Stormzy, Adele, Beyoncé, Blur

On demand acts

Glastonbury Festival: every set you can watch on demand

Adele (2016)

Amy Winehouse (2007)

Anne-Marie (2019)

Arcade Fire (2014)

Arctic Monkeys (2013)

Arthur Lee (2003)

Beyoncé (2011)

Biffy Clyro (2017)

Billie Eilish (2019)

Bloc Party (2009)

Blur (2009)

Bon Iver (2009)

Brian Wilson (2005)

Bugzy Malone (2019)

Chemical Brothers (2000 & 2019)

Chic ft Nile Rodgers (2013)

Christine & The Queens (2016)

Coldplay (2016)

Courteeners (2019)

Dave (2019)

David Bowie (2000)

Declan McKenna (2017)

Disclosure (2014)

Dizzee Rascal (2010)

Ed Sheeran (2017)

Elbow (2011)

Ellie Goulding (2016)

ELO (2015)

Ezra Collective (2019)

FKA Twigs (2015)

Florence + The Machine (2015)

Foals (2019)

Fontaines DC (2019)

Foo Fighters (2017)

Freya Ridings (2019)

Future Islands (2015)

George Ezra (2019)

Georgia (2019)

Glass Animals (2017)

Grimes (2016)

Groove Armada (2010)

HAIM (2017)

Hot Chip (2015)

Hozier (2019)

IDLES (2019)

Jamie xx (2015)

Janelle Monae (2011)

Jay Z (2008)

Jon Hopkins (2019)

Kano (2017)

Kate Tempest (2019)

Kylie Minogue (2019)

Lady Gaga (2009)

Lana Del Rey (2014)

Laura Marling (2017)

LCD Soundsystem (2016)

Lewis Capaldi (2019)

Lily Allen (2009)

Lionel Richie (2015)

Little Simz (2019)

Lorde (2017)

Low (2019)

Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real (2019)

Mac DeMarco (2019)

Maribou State (2019)

Mark Ronson (2015)

Mavis Staples (2019)

Metronomy (2017)

Michael Kiwanuka (2019)

Mumford & Sons (2013)

Neneh Cherry (2019)

Nick Cave (1998)

Nick Cave (2013)

Oasis (1994)

Orbital (2010)

Oumou Sangare (2017)

Pale Waves (2019)

PJ Harvey (2004)

Primal Scream (2011)

Pulp (1995)

Radiohead (1997)

REM (1999)

Rex Orange County (2019)

Robert Plant (2014)

Royal Blood (2017)

Run The Jewels (2017)

Sam Smith (2014)

Shakira (2010)

Sharon Van Etten (2019)

Sheryl Crow (2019)

Shura (2019)

Sigrid (2019)

Sleaford Mods (2017)

Slowthai (2019)

Stefflon Don (2019)

Stormzy (2019)

Swindle (2019)

The Black Keys (2014)

The Charlatans (2019)

The Cure (2019)

The Killers (2004 & 2019)

The Streets (2019)

The Wombats (2019)

The xx (2017)

Toots & The Maytals (2011)

Underworld (2016)

Wolf Alice (2016)

Years & Years (2019)

YouTube

How to watch Glastonbury Festival on YouTube:

A selection of individual song performances will also be available on the BBC Music YouTube channel, so make sure to head there to mop up any notable tracks you missed or want a repeat listen with.

International

How to stream Glastonbury Festival from outside the country:

BBC is one of the many broadcasters that geo-block their services, meaning they can't be watched in other countries.

That means if you want to watch the Glastonbury Festival coverage this weekend from another country, you'll need to make use of a VPN. That may sound quite complicated but it is actually incredibly easy to do. We've laid out how below.

1. Download and install a VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: - ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day money back guarantee and, if you sign up for an annual plan, 3 months extra absolutely FREE

- NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming

- IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go And VPNs aren't just about watching TV while abroad. They've become the first port of call for online security, thanks to their encrypted tunnels and anonymous sign up. They've also become popular for watching foreign Netflix catalogues and accessing restricted websites.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. So choose any UK server if you want to live stream Glastonbury Festival as it happens.

3. Go to the broadcaster's website

Now that your laptop or mobile thinks it's in the UK, you can tune in throughout the weekend to catch the big performances and general coverage of the festival as it happens. We really like the streaming site TVPlayer.com. It's a free, legal website that has all of the UK's Freeview channels on one convenient place.