How to watch Glastonbury 2022: live stream the festival online from anywhere in the world – lineup, weather

Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney share the honour of headlining the 2022 Glastonbury Festival and bringing a little sprinkle of magic to those special green fields in Somerset. For the first time in three years, Worthy Farm has thrown open its hallowed gates to hundreds of artists and entertainers, and thousands upon thousands of revellers. No ticket? No problem. You can catch all the action without any of the mud. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Glastonbury 2022 and live stream the festival for FREE wherever you are in the world.

Whether you couldn't afford a ticket, got chewed up and spat out by the website or couldn't stand the idea of spending four days and nights in the jaws of a heavily medicated mudfest, you can still watch the best acts Glastonbury 2022 has to offer, all while evading the worst of the bad smells, dodgy trains, and banter brigades.

Featuring acts as disparate as Billy Bragg, Charli XCX, Primal Scream, Olivia Rodrigo, The Libertines, Diana Ross, Ziggy Marley, Jamie T, Sugababes, Suzanne Vega, The Waterboys and Megan Thee Stallion, it's like the ultimate pick'n'mix for music lovers young and not so young – an enormous, feel-good blowout at a time when we can all use the distraction.

Glastonbury commands a near-holy place in the British music calendar, so read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Glastonbury live stream from anywhere - starting with how to watch Glastonbury for FREE in the UK. We've also listed the full 2022 Glastonbury lineup for the main stages further down the page.

How to watch Glastonbury 2022 for FREE

(opens in new tab) You can watch Glastonbury 2022 for free in the UK across BBC One, Two, Three and Four, with coverage starting at 10pm BST on Thursday, 7pm on Friday, and 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday. That means you can live stream all of the action on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) which will also have live streams of the five biggest festival stages. It's all free to watch with a valid TV licence. Not in the UK right now? Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab). BBC iPlayer works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

How to watch a Glastonbury live stream from anywhere

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of Glastonbury 2022 from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution. The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – can alter your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

How to use a VPN to watch Glastonbury 2022

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select a UK location for BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the BBC iPlayer stream - head to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or app site or app and watch as if you were at home.

Can I watch Glastonbury 2022 in the US, Canada, Australia and anywhere else?

Glastonbury is the highlight of the British music calendar, but it's only televised in the UK, with countries like the US, Canada, and Australia missing out entirely. If you're a UK citizen abroad, your best option for watching your country's coverage is use one of the best VPN service (opens in new tab) providers as described above. We recommend ExpressVPN. It's reliable, good value and very effective but do take look at others listed below.

When is Glastonbury 2022?

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are the main Glastonbury 2022 days, but Worthy Farm opens its gates a couple of days earlier, on Wednesday, June 22.

It's essentially a day set aside for the hundred of thousands of revellers to filter in and set up base camp, with a handful of DJs and entertainers catering to those who are ready to party from day one.

However, it's on Thursday that Glastonbury kicks off in earnest, with hundreds of indie acts each getting their moment at a mind-boggling array of distinct venues all over the farm, before the big guns take over the main stages from Friday onwards.

Can you still get 2022 Glastonbury tickets?

Getting tickets for Glastonbury is always a mad scramble, but particularly so for this year as the last two festivals were cancelled.

That means any deposits that were paid for Glastonbury 2020 were rolled over to Glastonbury 2022, with two resale events being held in late March for cancelled and refunded tickets.

Both batches sold out within a matter of minutes, despite prices starting at an all-time high of £280 plus £5 booking fees.

Glastonbury 2023 has already been confirmed, and it's likely that tickets will go on sale in October 2022. However, in order to be eligible, you first need to register your details on the Glastonbury website (opens in new tab). As for getting a ticket for this year's event, you'd have to have friends in some very high places.

Glastonbury 2022 weather forecast

Mud-sliding, soil-splattering silliness has become just as much of a Glastonbury highlight as the headline acts themselves, so this week's weather forecast makes for highly promising reading.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are expected to be warm and sunny, but come the weekend, come the carnage. Saturday and Sunday look set to be soggy, which should help wash away three days and nights of accumulated body odour, but also turn Worthy Farm into Willy Wonka's chocolate river.

Glastonbury 2022 lineup, days and times

All times BST

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

Pyramid Stage

10.15pm-11.45pm - Billie Eilish

8.15pm-9.15pm - Sam Fender

6.15pm-7.30pm - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

4.45pm-5.45pm - Wolf Alice

3.15pm-4.15pm - Crowded House

1.45pm-2.45pm - Rufus Wainwright

12.15pm-1.15pm - Ziggy Marley

The Other Stage

10.30pm-11.45pm - Foals

8.30pm-9.30pm - St Vincent

6.45pm-7.45pm - Idles

5.15pm-6.15pm - Supergrass

3.45pm-4.45pm - First Aid Kit

2.15pm-3.15pm - Blossoms

1pm-1.45pm - Kae Tempest

11.30am-12.30pm - The Libertines

West Holts Stage

10.15pm-11.45pm - Little Simz

8.30pm-9.30pm - Bonobo

7pm-8pm - Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

5.30pm-6.30pm - TLC

4pm-5pm - Sleaford Mods

2.30pm-3.30pm - Greentea Peng

1pm-2pm - Arooj Aftab

11.30am-12.30pm - Nubiyan Twist

John Peel Stage

10.30pm-11.45pm - Primal Scream

9pm-10pm - The Jesus and Mary Chain

7.30pm-8.30pm - Phoebe Bridgers

6pm-7pm - Sigrid

4.30pm-5.30pm - Girl In Red

3.15pm-4pm - Inhaler

2pm-2.45pm - Griff

12.45pm-1.30pm - Bad Boy Chiller Crew

11.30am-12.15pm - English Teacher

Park Stage

11pm-12.15am - Four Tet

9.15pm-10.15pm - Khruangbin

7.45pm-8.45pm - Saint Etienne

6.15pm-7.15pm - Arlo Parks

4.45pm-5.45pm - Dry Cleaning

3.15pm-4.15pm - Confidence Man

2pm-2.45pm - Wet Leg

12.45pm-1.30pm - Orlando Weeks

11.30am-12.10pm - Matilda Mann

Acoustic Stage

9.30pm-11pm - Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott

8pm-9pm - The Undertones

6.30pm-7.30pm - Hothouse Flowers

5.25pm-6.10pm - Brian Kennedy

4.25pm-5.05pm - Mary Coughlan

3.30pm-4.10pm - The Mariachis

2.30pm-3.10pm - Irish Mythen

1.40pm-2.20pm - Pavey Ark

12.45pm-1.25pm - Roseanne Reid

12pm-12.30pm - Novelty Island

Avalon Stage

11.05pm-12.20am - The Damned

9.35pm-10.35pm - Sugababes

8.05pm-9.05pm - Nick Mulvey

6.35pm-7.35pm - Oh My God! It’s The Church

5.05pm-6.05pm - Tanita Tikaram

3.40pm-4.35pm - The War & Treaty

2.15pm-3.10pm - Baskery

1pm-1.50pm - Hobo Jones & The Junkyard Dogs

Left Field

9pm-10pm - Billy Bragg

7.30pm-8.30pm - Jamie Webster

6pm-7pm - Dylan John Thomas

5pm-5.45pm - Brooke Combe

3pm-4.30pm - Radical roundup with Billy Bragg – Will Varley, Lady Nade, Kelley Swindall

1.30pm-2.30pm - Debates: Neurodiversity – The fight for human rights with Carly Jones Mbe, Chris Packham, Siena Castellon, Mahlia Amatina, John Harris

12pm-1pm - Debates: Solidarity with Ukraine – With Emma Graham-Harrison, Minnie Rahman, Tom Burgis, Ukrainian activist, John Harris

Arcadia

1am-3am - Carl Cox b2b Chase and Status (Jungle Set)

11pm-1am - TBA

10pm-11pm - Jon Hopkins (DJ)

9.30pm-10pm - Ishmael Ensemble (DJ)

Sonic

11pm-12.30am - Patrick Topping b2b Eats Everything

9pm-11pm - Fatboy Slim

7.30pm-9pm - Anz

6pm-7.30pm - Denis Sulta

4.30pm - 6pm - Tsha

3pm-4.30pm - Jaguar

2pm-3pm - Eclair Fifi

1pm-2pm - Sarah Story

12pm-1pm - Daisy Moon

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

Pyramid Stage

9.30pm-11.45pm - Paul McCartney

7.15pm-8.30pm - Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

5.30pm-6.30pm - Haim

4pm-4.45pm - Aj Tracey

2.30pm-3.30pm - Easy Life

1.15pm-2pm - Joy Crookes

12pm-12.45pm - Les Amazones d’Afrique

The Other Stage

10.30pm- 11.45pm - Megan Thee Stallion

8.30pm-9.30pm - Burna Boy

6.45pm-7.45pm - Olivia Rodrigo

5.15pm-6.15pm - Glass Animals

3.45pm-4.45pm - Metronomy

2.15pm-3.15pm - Skunk Anansie

1pm-1.45pm - Tems

11.45am-12.30pm - Hak Baker

West Holts Stage

10.15pm-11.45pm - Roisin Murphy

8.30pm-9.30pm - Caribou

7pm-8pm - Leon Bridges

5.30pm-6.30pm - Celeste

4.15pm-5pm - Yves Tumor

2.45pm-3.45pm - Black Midi

1.15pm-2.15pm - Brass Against

11.30am-12.30pm - Kikagaku Moyo

John Peel Stage

10.30pm-11.45pm - Jamie T

9pm-10pm - Yungblud

7.30pm-8.30pm - Ghetts

6pm-7pm - Pa Salieu

4.30pm-5.30pm - Beabadoobee

3.15pm-4pm - Self Esteem

2pm-2.45pm - Holly Humberstone

12.45pm-1.30pm - Enny

11.30am-12.15pm - Go_A

Park Stage

11pm-12.15am - Jessie Ware

9.15pm-10.15pm - Mitski

7.45pm-8.45pm - The Avalanches

6.15pm-7.15pm - Big Thief

4.45pm-5.45pm - Squid

3.15pm-4.15pm - Sampa The Great

2pm-2.45pm - Gabriels

12.45pm-1.30pm - Katy J Pearson

11.30am-12.10pm - Yasmin Williams

Acoustic Stage

9.30pm-11pm - The Waterboys

8pm-9pm - Richard Thompson

6.30pm-7.30pm - Scouting For Girls

5.30pm-6.15pm - Tony Christie

4.30pm-5.15pm - Chris Difford

3.30pm-4.15pm - Grainne Duffy

2.30pm-3.10pm - Laura Veirs

1.40pm - 2.20pm - Katherine Priddy

12.45pm-1.25pm - 49th & Main

12pm-12.30pm - Tom Webber Best Demo Of The Year

Avalon Stage

11.05pm-12.15am - The Hoosiers

1.35pm-10.35pm - Lamb

8.05pm-9.05pm - Ward Thomas

6.25pm-7.40pm - Dr. John Cooper Clarke

5.05pm-6.05pm - Tom Robinson Band

3.35pm-4.35pm - Molotov Jukebox

2.05pm-3.05pm - Grace Petrie

12.40pm-1.35pm - The Longest Johns

11.30am-12.10pm - Nia Wyn

Left Field

9pm-10pm - Yard Act

7.30pm-8.15pm - Billy Nomates

6.15pm-6.45pm - Kam-Bu

5pm-5.45pm - Asylums

3pm-4.30pm - Radical roundup with Billy Bragg – Seb Lowe, Tom A. Smith, Jess Silk

1.30pm-2.30pm - Debates: What’s next for the climate emergency with Kam-Bu, Harpreet Kaur Paul, Stop Cambo, Rebecca Newsom, Scarlett Westbrook

12pm-1pm - Debates: State of the nation: Politics in crisis with Andy Burnham, Francis Foley, Mete Coban, Shaista Aziz, John Harris

Arcadia

2am-3am - Camelphat b2b Patrick Topping

1am-2am - Calvin Harris

12am-1am - Four Tet

11.15pm-12am - Kurupt Fm

10.15pm-11.15pm - DJ EZ

9.30pm-10.15pm - Nia Archives

Sonic

11.30pm-12.30am - Overmono - Live

10pm-11.15pm - Haai

9pm-10pm - Romy

8pm-9pm - Ross From Friends - Live

6.15pm-7.45pm - Logic1000

4.45pm-6.15pm - Elkka

3.30pm-4.30pm - Sofia Kourtesis - Live

1.30pm-3pm - Kiara Scuro

12pm-1.30pm - Warehouse Preservation Society

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

Pyramid Stage

9.45pm-11.15pm - Kendrick Lamar

7.30pm-8.45pm - Lorde

5.45pm-6.45pm - Elbow

4pm-5.15pm - Diana Ross

2pm-3pm - Herbie Hancock

12.45pm-1.30pm - Dakhabrakha

11.30am-12.15pm - Black Dyke Band

The Other Stage

9.45pm-11.15pm - Pet Shop Boys

7.45pm-8.45pm - Years & Years

6pm-7pm - Kacey Musgraves

4.30pm-5.30pm - Fontaines DC

3pm-4pm - Declan Mckenna

1.30pm-2.30pm - Lianne La Havas

12.15pm-1pm - Sea Girls

11am-11.45am - Kojey Radical

West Holts Stage

9.45pm-11.15pm - Bicep

8pm-9pm - Angelique KiDJo

6.30pm-6.30pm - Koffee

5pm-6pm - Snarky Puppy

3.30pm-4.30pm - Nubya Garcia

2pm-3pm - Nightmares On Wax

12.30pm-1.30pm - Emma-Jean Thackray

11am-12pm - Ishmael Ensemble

John Peel Stage

9.30pm-10.45pm - Charli XCX

8pm-9pm - Little Dragon

6.30pm-7.30pm - Turnstile

5pm-6pm - Amyl and The Sniffers

3.30pm-4.30pm - Clairo

2pm-3pm - TBC

12.30pm-1.30pm - Sports Team

11.15am-12pm - Just Mustard

Park Stage

9.15pm-10.30pm - Courtney Barnett

7.45pm-8.45pm - Jarv Is…

6.15pm-7.15pm - TBC

4.30pm-5.30pm - Caroline Polachek

3.15pm-4pm - Cate Le Bon

2pm-2.45pm - Warmduscher

12.45pm-1.30pm - Big Joanie

11.30am-12.15pm - Deep Throat Choir

Acoustic Stage

9.30pm-11pm - Suzanne Vega

8pm-9pm - The Shires

6.30pm-7.30pm - The Bootleg Beatles

5.30pm-6.15pm - Fisherman’s Friends

4.30pm-5.15pm - Terry Reid

3.30pm-4.15pm - Damien Dempsey

2.30pm-3.10pm - Errol Linton

1.40pm-2.20pm - Chloe Foy

12.45pm-1.25pm - Lewis Mclaughlin Emerging Talent Competition Winner

12pm-12.30pm - Megan Mckenna

Avalon Stage

10.50pm-11.50pm - The Dualers

9.20pm-10.20pm - Imelda May

7.50pm-8.50pm - Orla Gartland

6.20pm-7.20pm - Mcfly

4.50pm-5.50pm - Kate Rusby

3.20pm-4.20pm - P.P. Arnold

1.55pm-2.50pm - Peat & Diesel

12.35pm-1.30pm - Ferris & Sylvester

11.30am-12.10pm - Citizens Of The World Choir

Left Field

9pm-10pm - Yola

7.30pm-8.30pm - The Regrettes

6.15pm-7pm - The Magic Numbers

5pm-5.45pm - Las Adelitas

3pm-4.30pm - Radical roundup with Billy Bragg – Romeo Stodart, Ynes, TBA

12pm-1pm - Debates: Black Lives Matter and beyond with Cop Watch, Dr. Remi Joseph-Salisbury, Sisters Uncut, Kill The Bill, Nasra Ayub, Reni Eddo-Lodge

1.30pm-2.30pm - Debates: Defying the cost of living crisis with Ellie Mae O’Hagen, Jack Monroe, Kwajo Tweneboa, Zarah Sultana MP, Reni Eddo-Lodge

Arcadia

1.30am-2.30am - Hospitality Showcase: Spy b2b Grafix b2b Unglued Feat Carasel MC & Solah

12.30am-1.30am - Sub Focus b2b Dimension Feat ID

11.30pm-12.30am - Daniel Avery b2b VTSS

10.30pm-11.30pm - Afrodeutsche

9.30pm-10.30pm - Tsha

Sonic