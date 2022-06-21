How to watch Glastonbury 2022: live stream the festival online from anywhere in the world – lineup, weather

Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney share the honour of headlining the 2022 Glastonbury Festival and bringing a little sprinkle of magic to those special green fields in Somerset. For the first time in three years, Worthy Farm has thrown open its hallowed gates to hundreds of artists and entertainers, and thousands upon thousands of revellers. No ticket? No problem. You can catch all the action without any of the mud. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Glastonbury 2022 and live stream the festival for FREE wherever you are in the world.
Dates: Wednesday, June 22 - Sunday, June 26 (schedule below)
Venue: Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset
FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK)
Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab)
Whether you couldn't afford a ticket, got chewed up and spat out by the website or couldn't stand the idea of spending four days and nights in the jaws of a heavily medicated mudfest, you can still watch the best acts Glastonbury 2022 has to offer, all while evading the worst of the bad smells, dodgy trains, and banter brigades.
Featuring acts as disparate as Billy Bragg, Charli XCX, Primal Scream, Olivia Rodrigo, The Libertines, Diana Ross, Ziggy Marley, Jamie T, Sugababes, Suzanne Vega, The Waterboys and Megan Thee Stallion, it's like the ultimate pick'n'mix for music lovers young and not so young – an enormous, feel-good blowout at a time when we can all use the distraction.
Glastonbury commands a near-holy place in the British music calendar, so read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Glastonbury live stream from anywhere - starting with how to watch Glastonbury for FREE in the UK. We've also listed the full 2022 Glastonbury lineup for the main stages further down the page.
How to watch Glastonbury 2022 for FREE
You can watch Glastonbury 2022 for free in the UK across BBC One, Two, Three and Four, with coverage starting at 10pm BST on Thursday, 7pm on Friday, and 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday.
That means you can live stream all of the action on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) which will also have live streams of the five biggest festival stages. It's all free to watch with a valid TV licence. Not in the UK right now?
Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).
BBC iPlayer works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
How to watch a Glastonbury live stream from anywhere
Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of Glastonbury 2022 from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.
That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution. The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – can alter your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.
It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan and you'll get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
How to use a VPN to watch Glastonbury 2022
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select a UK location for BBC iPlayer.
3. Go to the BBC iPlayer stream - head to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or app site or app and watch as if you were at home.
Can I watch Glastonbury 2022 in the US, Canada, Australia and anywhere else?
Glastonbury is the highlight of the British music calendar, but it's only televised in the UK, with countries like the US, Canada, and Australia missing out entirely.
If you're a UK citizen abroad, your best option for watching your country's coverage is use one of the best VPN service (opens in new tab) providers as described above. We recommend ExpressVPN. It's reliable, good value and very effective but do take look at others listed below.
When is Glastonbury 2022?
Friday, Saturday and Sunday are the main Glastonbury 2022 days, but Worthy Farm opens its gates a couple of days earlier, on Wednesday, June 22.
It's essentially a day set aside for the hundred of thousands of revellers to filter in and set up base camp, with a handful of DJs and entertainers catering to those who are ready to party from day one.
However, it's on Thursday that Glastonbury kicks off in earnest, with hundreds of indie acts each getting their moment at a mind-boggling array of distinct venues all over the farm, before the big guns take over the main stages from Friday onwards.
Can you still get 2022 Glastonbury tickets?
Getting tickets for Glastonbury is always a mad scramble, but particularly so for this year as the last two festivals were cancelled.
That means any deposits that were paid for Glastonbury 2020 were rolled over to Glastonbury 2022, with two resale events being held in late March for cancelled and refunded tickets.
Both batches sold out within a matter of minutes, despite prices starting at an all-time high of £280 plus £5 booking fees.
Glastonbury 2023 has already been confirmed, and it's likely that tickets will go on sale in October 2022. However, in order to be eligible, you first need to register your details on the Glastonbury website (opens in new tab). As for getting a ticket for this year's event, you'd have to have friends in some very high places.
Glastonbury 2022 weather forecast
Mud-sliding, soil-splattering silliness has become just as much of a Glastonbury highlight as the headline acts themselves, so this week's weather forecast makes for highly promising reading.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are expected to be warm and sunny, but come the weekend, come the carnage. Saturday and Sunday look set to be soggy, which should help wash away three days and nights of accumulated body odour, but also turn Worthy Farm into Willy Wonka's chocolate river.
Glastonbury 2022 lineup, days and times
All times BST
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
Pyramid Stage
- 10.15pm-11.45pm - Billie Eilish
- 8.15pm-9.15pm - Sam Fender
- 6.15pm-7.30pm - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
- 4.45pm-5.45pm - Wolf Alice
- 3.15pm-4.15pm - Crowded House
- 1.45pm-2.45pm - Rufus Wainwright
- 12.15pm-1.15pm - Ziggy Marley
The Other Stage
- 10.30pm-11.45pm - Foals
- 8.30pm-9.30pm - St Vincent
- 6.45pm-7.45pm - Idles
- 5.15pm-6.15pm - Supergrass
- 3.45pm-4.45pm - First Aid Kit
- 2.15pm-3.15pm - Blossoms
- 1pm-1.45pm - Kae Tempest
- 11.30am-12.30pm - The Libertines
West Holts Stage
- 10.15pm-11.45pm - Little Simz
- 8.30pm-9.30pm - Bonobo
- 7pm-8pm - Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
- 5.30pm-6.30pm - TLC
- 4pm-5pm - Sleaford Mods
- 2.30pm-3.30pm - Greentea Peng
- 1pm-2pm - Arooj Aftab
- 11.30am-12.30pm - Nubiyan Twist
John Peel Stage
- 10.30pm-11.45pm - Primal Scream
- 9pm-10pm - The Jesus and Mary Chain
- 7.30pm-8.30pm - Phoebe Bridgers
- 6pm-7pm - Sigrid
- 4.30pm-5.30pm - Girl In Red
- 3.15pm-4pm - Inhaler
- 2pm-2.45pm - Griff
- 12.45pm-1.30pm - Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- 11.30am-12.15pm - English Teacher
Park Stage
- 11pm-12.15am - Four Tet
- 9.15pm-10.15pm - Khruangbin
- 7.45pm-8.45pm - Saint Etienne
- 6.15pm-7.15pm - Arlo Parks
- 4.45pm-5.45pm - Dry Cleaning
- 3.15pm-4.15pm - Confidence Man
- 2pm-2.45pm - Wet Leg
- 12.45pm-1.30pm - Orlando Weeks
- 11.30am-12.10pm - Matilda Mann
Acoustic Stage
- 9.30pm-11pm - Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott
- 8pm-9pm - The Undertones
- 6.30pm-7.30pm - Hothouse Flowers
- 5.25pm-6.10pm - Brian Kennedy
- 4.25pm-5.05pm - Mary Coughlan
- 3.30pm-4.10pm - The Mariachis
- 2.30pm-3.10pm - Irish Mythen
- 1.40pm-2.20pm - Pavey Ark
- 12.45pm-1.25pm - Roseanne Reid
- 12pm-12.30pm - Novelty Island
Avalon Stage
- 11.05pm-12.20am - The Damned
- 9.35pm-10.35pm - Sugababes
- 8.05pm-9.05pm - Nick Mulvey
- 6.35pm-7.35pm - Oh My God! It’s The Church
- 5.05pm-6.05pm - Tanita Tikaram
- 3.40pm-4.35pm - The War & Treaty
- 2.15pm-3.10pm - Baskery
- 1pm-1.50pm - Hobo Jones & The Junkyard Dogs
Left Field
- 9pm-10pm - Billy Bragg
- 7.30pm-8.30pm - Jamie Webster
- 6pm-7pm - Dylan John Thomas
- 5pm-5.45pm - Brooke Combe
- 3pm-4.30pm - Radical roundup with Billy Bragg – Will Varley, Lady Nade, Kelley Swindall
- 1.30pm-2.30pm - Debates: Neurodiversity – The fight for human rights with Carly Jones Mbe, Chris Packham, Siena Castellon, Mahlia Amatina, John Harris
- 12pm-1pm - Debates: Solidarity with Ukraine – With Emma Graham-Harrison, Minnie Rahman, Tom Burgis, Ukrainian activist, John Harris
Arcadia
- 1am-3am - Carl Cox b2b Chase and Status (Jungle Set)
- 11pm-1am - TBA
- 10pm-11pm - Jon Hopkins (DJ)
- 9.30pm-10pm - Ishmael Ensemble (DJ)
Sonic
- 11pm-12.30am - Patrick Topping b2b Eats Everything
- 9pm-11pm - Fatboy Slim
- 7.30pm-9pm - Anz
- 6pm-7.30pm - Denis Sulta
- 4.30pm - 6pm - Tsha
- 3pm-4.30pm - Jaguar
- 2pm-3pm - Eclair Fifi
- 1pm-2pm - Sarah Story
- 12pm-1pm - Daisy Moon
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
Pyramid Stage
- 9.30pm-11.45pm - Paul McCartney
- 7.15pm-8.30pm - Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
- 5.30pm-6.30pm - Haim
- 4pm-4.45pm - Aj Tracey
- 2.30pm-3.30pm - Easy Life
- 1.15pm-2pm - Joy Crookes
- 12pm-12.45pm - Les Amazones d’Afrique
The Other Stage
- 10.30pm- 11.45pm - Megan Thee Stallion
- 8.30pm-9.30pm - Burna Boy
- 6.45pm-7.45pm - Olivia Rodrigo
- 5.15pm-6.15pm - Glass Animals
- 3.45pm-4.45pm - Metronomy
- 2.15pm-3.15pm - Skunk Anansie
- 1pm-1.45pm - Tems
- 11.45am-12.30pm - Hak Baker
West Holts Stage
- 10.15pm-11.45pm - Roisin Murphy
- 8.30pm-9.30pm - Caribou
- 7pm-8pm - Leon Bridges
- 5.30pm-6.30pm - Celeste
- 4.15pm-5pm - Yves Tumor
- 2.45pm-3.45pm - Black Midi
- 1.15pm-2.15pm - Brass Against
- 11.30am-12.30pm - Kikagaku Moyo
John Peel Stage
- 10.30pm-11.45pm - Jamie T
- 9pm-10pm - Yungblud
- 7.30pm-8.30pm - Ghetts
- 6pm-7pm - Pa Salieu
- 4.30pm-5.30pm - Beabadoobee
- 3.15pm-4pm - Self Esteem
- 2pm-2.45pm - Holly Humberstone
- 12.45pm-1.30pm - Enny
- 11.30am-12.15pm - Go_A
Park Stage
- 11pm-12.15am - Jessie Ware
- 9.15pm-10.15pm - Mitski
- 7.45pm-8.45pm - The Avalanches
- 6.15pm-7.15pm - Big Thief
- 4.45pm-5.45pm - Squid
- 3.15pm-4.15pm - Sampa The Great
- 2pm-2.45pm - Gabriels
- 12.45pm-1.30pm - Katy J Pearson
- 11.30am-12.10pm - Yasmin Williams
Acoustic Stage
- 9.30pm-11pm - The Waterboys
- 8pm-9pm - Richard Thompson
- 6.30pm-7.30pm - Scouting For Girls
- 5.30pm-6.15pm - Tony Christie
- 4.30pm-5.15pm - Chris Difford
- 3.30pm-4.15pm - Grainne Duffy
- 2.30pm-3.10pm - Laura Veirs
- 1.40pm - 2.20pm - Katherine Priddy
- 12.45pm-1.25pm - 49th & Main
- 12pm-12.30pm - Tom Webber Best Demo Of The Year
Avalon Stage
- 11.05pm-12.15am - The Hoosiers
- 1.35pm-10.35pm - Lamb
- 8.05pm-9.05pm - Ward Thomas
- 6.25pm-7.40pm - Dr. John Cooper Clarke
- 5.05pm-6.05pm - Tom Robinson Band
- 3.35pm-4.35pm - Molotov Jukebox
- 2.05pm-3.05pm - Grace Petrie
- 12.40pm-1.35pm - The Longest Johns
- 11.30am-12.10pm - Nia Wyn
Left Field
- 9pm-10pm - Yard Act
- 7.30pm-8.15pm - Billy Nomates
- 6.15pm-6.45pm - Kam-Bu
- 5pm-5.45pm - Asylums
- 3pm-4.30pm - Radical roundup with Billy Bragg – Seb Lowe, Tom A. Smith, Jess Silk
- 1.30pm-2.30pm - Debates: What’s next for the climate emergency with Kam-Bu, Harpreet Kaur Paul, Stop Cambo, Rebecca Newsom, Scarlett Westbrook
- 12pm-1pm - Debates: State of the nation: Politics in crisis with Andy Burnham, Francis Foley, Mete Coban, Shaista Aziz, John Harris
Arcadia
- 2am-3am - Camelphat b2b Patrick Topping
- 1am-2am - Calvin Harris
- 12am-1am - Four Tet
- 11.15pm-12am - Kurupt Fm
- 10.15pm-11.15pm - DJ EZ
- 9.30pm-10.15pm - Nia Archives
Sonic
- 11.30pm-12.30am - Overmono - Live
- 10pm-11.15pm - Haai
- 9pm-10pm - Romy
- 8pm-9pm - Ross From Friends - Live
- 6.15pm-7.45pm - Logic1000
- 4.45pm-6.15pm - Elkka
- 3.30pm-4.30pm - Sofia Kourtesis - Live
- 1.30pm-3pm - Kiara Scuro
- 12pm-1.30pm - Warehouse Preservation Society
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
Pyramid Stage
- 9.45pm-11.15pm - Kendrick Lamar
- 7.30pm-8.45pm - Lorde
- 5.45pm-6.45pm - Elbow
- 4pm-5.15pm - Diana Ross
- 2pm-3pm - Herbie Hancock
- 12.45pm-1.30pm - Dakhabrakha
- 11.30am-12.15pm - Black Dyke Band
The Other Stage
- 9.45pm-11.15pm - Pet Shop Boys
- 7.45pm-8.45pm - Years & Years
- 6pm-7pm - Kacey Musgraves
- 4.30pm-5.30pm - Fontaines DC
- 3pm-4pm - Declan Mckenna
- 1.30pm-2.30pm - Lianne La Havas
- 12.15pm-1pm - Sea Girls
- 11am-11.45am - Kojey Radical
West Holts Stage
- 9.45pm-11.15pm - Bicep
- 8pm-9pm - Angelique KiDJo
- 6.30pm-6.30pm - Koffee
- 5pm-6pm - Snarky Puppy
- 3.30pm-4.30pm - Nubya Garcia
- 2pm-3pm - Nightmares On Wax
- 12.30pm-1.30pm - Emma-Jean Thackray
- 11am-12pm - Ishmael Ensemble
John Peel Stage
- 9.30pm-10.45pm - Charli XCX
- 8pm-9pm - Little Dragon
- 6.30pm-7.30pm - Turnstile
- 5pm-6pm - Amyl and The Sniffers
- 3.30pm-4.30pm - Clairo
- 2pm-3pm - TBC
- 12.30pm-1.30pm - Sports Team
- 11.15am-12pm - Just Mustard
Park Stage
- 9.15pm-10.30pm - Courtney Barnett
- 7.45pm-8.45pm - Jarv Is…
- 6.15pm-7.15pm - TBC
- 4.30pm-5.30pm - Caroline Polachek
- 3.15pm-4pm - Cate Le Bon
- 2pm-2.45pm - Warmduscher
- 12.45pm-1.30pm - Big Joanie
- 11.30am-12.15pm - Deep Throat Choir
Acoustic Stage
- 9.30pm-11pm - Suzanne Vega
- 8pm-9pm - The Shires
- 6.30pm-7.30pm - The Bootleg Beatles
- 5.30pm-6.15pm - Fisherman’s Friends
- 4.30pm-5.15pm - Terry Reid
- 3.30pm-4.15pm - Damien Dempsey
- 2.30pm-3.10pm - Errol Linton
- 1.40pm-2.20pm - Chloe Foy
- 12.45pm-1.25pm - Lewis Mclaughlin Emerging Talent Competition Winner
- 12pm-12.30pm - Megan Mckenna
Avalon Stage
- 10.50pm-11.50pm - The Dualers
- 9.20pm-10.20pm - Imelda May
- 7.50pm-8.50pm - Orla Gartland
- 6.20pm-7.20pm - Mcfly
- 4.50pm-5.50pm - Kate Rusby
- 3.20pm-4.20pm - P.P. Arnold
- 1.55pm-2.50pm - Peat & Diesel
- 12.35pm-1.30pm - Ferris & Sylvester
- 11.30am-12.10pm - Citizens Of The World Choir
Left Field
- 9pm-10pm - Yola
- 7.30pm-8.30pm - The Regrettes
- 6.15pm-7pm - The Magic Numbers
- 5pm-5.45pm - Las Adelitas
- 3pm-4.30pm - Radical roundup with Billy Bragg – Romeo Stodart, Ynes, TBA
- 12pm-1pm - Debates: Black Lives Matter and beyond with Cop Watch, Dr. Remi Joseph-Salisbury, Sisters Uncut, Kill The Bill, Nasra Ayub, Reni Eddo-Lodge
- 1.30pm-2.30pm - Debates: Defying the cost of living crisis with Ellie Mae O’Hagen, Jack Monroe, Kwajo Tweneboa, Zarah Sultana MP, Reni Eddo-Lodge
Arcadia
- 1.30am-2.30am - Hospitality Showcase: Spy b2b Grafix b2b Unglued Feat Carasel MC & Solah
- 12.30am-1.30am - Sub Focus b2b Dimension Feat ID
- 11.30pm-12.30am - Daniel Avery b2b VTSS
- 10.30pm-11.30pm - Afrodeutsche
- 9.30pm-10.30pm - Tsha
Sonic
- 11pm-12am - Sasasas
- 10pm-11pm - Hybrid Minds W/ Tempza and Charlotte Haining
- 8pm-10pm - Critical - Kasra, Enei, Halogenix W/ Jakes and Charli Brix
- 7pm-8pm - Problem Central
- 5pm-7pm - Hospital - Metrik, Whiney b2b Lens, Inja
- 4pm-5pm - A.M.C Ft Phantom
- 3pm-4pm - Koven
- 1pm-3pm - D*Minds, Dazee b2b Euphonique and Critical Impact
- 12pm-1pm - Natty Lou b2b AMA