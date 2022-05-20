How to watch Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers online and stream on Disney Plus

Things have changed in the 30 years since Chip and Dale's smash hit TV series was canceled. Chip's working in sales, Dale's undergone CGI surgery. Oh, and they can't stand being in each other's company. But when a beloved ex-castmate mysteriously disappears, there's only one thing for it - dust off the Hawaiian shirt and leather jacket, and get the band back together for one last job. Here's how to watch Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers online.

Disney Plus deals: see all today's best prices here

Watch Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers online Release date: Friday, March 25 Watch now: stream Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus from just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month In the US? get the Disney Plus bundle for $13.99 a month

The most hotly anticipated rodent revival since Alvin and the Chipmunks, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers marks the arrival of an irreverant new era for Disney's detective duo, played by John Mulaney (Chip) and Andy Samberg (Dale) under the direction of Akiva Schaffer.

A sort of Who Framed Roger Rabbit for the meme age, live action meets computer animation, cel shading, claymation, motion capture and... whatever hellish special effects they used in the Cats film, to create a vision of LA that's even more out-there than real LA.

You can also look forward to numerous flavors of Seth Rogen, evil Peter Pan and more Disney character cameos than you can tip your fedora at.

Find out how to watch Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers online with a Disney Plus subscription. Just don't call it a reboot.

$7.99 per month gets you Disney Plus, but for even more movies and TV shows, plus live sports, sign up for the $13.99 per month Disney Bundle instead. That gives you access to all three services – ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu – under one cut-price subscription.

(Image credit: Disney)

How to watch Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers online

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers arrives exclusively on Disney Plus on Friday, May 20, landing on the platform at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST / 5pm AEST. As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers using the service is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country where Disney Plus is available, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch. In addition to being the exclusive home of Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers and Disney’s huge back catalog, Disney Plus also gives you access to the entire Star Wars canon, plus all things Fox and Pixar. A Disney Plus subscription also unlocks everything Marvel, including Moon Knight, all for just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month.

How to save money on Disney+

While there's no longer a Disney Plus free trial to speak of, the Disney Plus price offers great value and is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix. Yet you can get more bang for your buck when you sign up for an annual subscription and get 15% off the monthly price. Yes, you have to splash a wad of cash initially, but with so much content to get stuck into, we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before your year is up. You're looking at $79.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for a 12-month membership.

If your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously recommend the fantastic value Disney Plus bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN Plus to your subscription price, with the Hulu element opening up a world of more adult-focused content, including Hulu Originals like The Dropout, Conversations with Friends, and Nine Perfect Strangers. Meanwhile, ESPN Plus brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $13.99 per month.

What else should I know about Disney+?

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is the latest in a string of recent blockbuster releases exclusive to the platform, including Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) and The Book of Boba Fett. And there's plenty more where those came from, including Ms. Marvel, Obi-Wan Kenobi, She-Hulk and The Mandalorian season 3, which are all set to arrive in the coming weeks and months.

You'll also find National Geographic documentaries, Disney and Pixar classics, the entire Star Wars saga and every season of The Simpsons.

Star on Disney Plus, meanwhile, has seen the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to more grown-up shows. Some of the best Star on Disney Plus shows include Pam and Tommy and Fresh. And parents won’t have to worry about their kids accidentally seeing inappropriate content, as Star includes a slew of parental control features to ensure the service stays as family-friendly as ever.

Star on Disney Plus is available in the UK, most of Europe, and other select markets like Australia and New Zealand - but not in the US, where the media giant's Hulu service already has very similar ground covered.

So what devices can you watch Disney Plus on? The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.