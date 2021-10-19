How to sign up for the Elden Ring Closed Network Test - and play the game early

Nobody likes a game delay, especially for a title as highly anticipated as Elden Ring. Still, the game's only been pushed back a month to February 25, 2022, and we're happy to wait a bit longer for the team at FromSoftware to give the game a bit more time in the oven.

In the meantime, publisher Bandai Namco has announced that it will be hosting a closed network test for Elden Ring this November, and while admission isn't guaranteed, it could grant you the chance to play the game early. That should be welcome news to any fan after hearing about the delay.

Thankfully, signing up for the closed network test is simple. Below, we'll run you through all the steps you'll need to take in order to get the chance to play Elden Ring before the game's February 2022 release.

How to sign up for the Elden Ring Closed Network Test

Your first step is to go to the Elden Ring Closed Network Test official webpage here. Next, you'll be prompted to register or sign into your Bandai Namco account. If you need to sign up, the process is straightforward, and you can use an existing email or social media account to register.

Once you're signed in, you'll be prompted to select your platform of choice on which you desire to play the Elden Ring Closed Network Test. Options are PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S (the latter two rolled into the same option).

Next, you'll have a couple of questions to answer, but it isn't clear if the answers will have a bearing on your selection. The first question asks if you've played and/or finished a range of FromSoftware-developed titles, including Dark Souls 3, Sekiro and Bloodborne.

The other question asks if you'd like to be emailed after the Closed Network Test in order to submit your own feedback. Choose either yes or no, then click the Validate button below.

And that's all there is to it! With your registration submitted, Bandai Namco will contact you by email if you've been selected for the Elden Ring Closed Network Test.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

When does the Closed Network Test happen?

Much like the recent Halo Infinite multiplayer technical flights, the Elden Ring Closed Network Test is broken into five separate sessions of three hours each. The time slots occur between November 12 and November 14, and are as follows:

Session 1 - November 12 at 3am PT / 10am GMT to 6am PT / 1pm GMT

November 12 at 3am PT / 10am GMT to 6am PT / 1pm GMT Session 2 - November 12 at 7pm PT / November 13 at 2am GMT to 10pm PT / 5am GMT

November 12 at 7pm PT / November 13 at 2am GMT to 10pm PT / 5am GMT Session 3 - November 13 at 11am PT / 6pm GMT to 2pm PT / 9pm GMT

November 13 at 11am PT / 6pm GMT to 2pm PT / 9pm GMT Session 4 - November 14 at 3pm PT / 10pm GMT to 6pm PT / November 15 at 1am GMT

November 14 at 3pm PT / 10pm GMT to 6pm PT / November 15 at 1am GMT Session 5 - November 14 at 7pm PT / November 15 at 2am GMT to 10pm PT / 5am GMT

In Australia? You can participate in the Elden Ring Closed Network Test at the following times:

Session 1 - November 12 at 10pm AEDT to November 13 at 1am AEDT

November 12 at 10pm AEDT to November 13 at 1am AEDT Session 2 - November 13 at 2pm AEDT to 5pm AEDT

November 13 at 2pm AEDT to 5pm AEDT Session 3 - November 14 at 6am AEDT to 9am AEDT

November 14 at 6am AEDT to 9am AEDT Session 4 - November 15 at 10am AEDT to 1pm AEDT

November 15 at 10am AEDT to 1pm AEDT Session 5 - November 15 at 2pm AEDT to 5pm AEDT

What is the Closed Network Test for?

The registration page on Bandai Namco's website states that the Elden Ring Closed Network Test will help "improve the quality of the product," and is likely meant to act as a stress test for the game's online elements, as well as a test for general performance including load times and any potential bugs or glitches.

Curiously, the website also states that this is the "first" network test, implying that more could occur ahead of the game's February 2022 release. This would make sense, especially considering PC isn't among the selectable platforms for the Closed Network Test. It's possible a separate, second test will occur for PC players before release.