How to maximise your living room for a 4K TV and home cinema

Razor-sharp 3840x2160 pixel 4K resolution. Tick. Billions of colours in all the eye-popping glory of High Dynamic Range (HDR). Tick. A living room physically ready for a 4K Ultra HD TV? Err …

The latest and greatest TVs are all about resolution and color, but there’s much about them that your living room may not be ready for. With brighter panels, images that need different lighting conditions, and with often radically different chassis designs, housing a 4K TV can mean a tweak or two to the layout of your living room if you’re to get the most out of your big screen purchase.

If you've got a 4K TV just in time for Christmas (or Santa dropped one off), then read on to find out how to rearrange your room for maximum viewing pleasure.

This guide concentrates on setting up your room. If you want tips on calibrating your TV set for the best possible picture, check out our how to set up your TV for the perfect picture tutorial.