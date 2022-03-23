With all the changes that have been made to macOS 12 Monterey, from Shortcuts to Universal Control, you may be forgiven for overlooking Safari extensions.

But this would be a pity because extensions are a great way of further customizing Apple's web browser to give you the most functional, practical, and useful version of Safari possible.

Whether you want to use Safari for work, social media, or a host of other everyday search reasons, there will almost certainly be an extension available to augment what you’re doing. We’ll quickly explain what extensions are and then tell you how to install Safari extensions in macOS Monterey.

What are Safari extensions?

(Image credit: Future)

Basically, extensions are software apps you can add to Safari that offer additional features or functionality for your browser. As we mentioned above, these can be for almost every conceivable use: examples include password managers, news buttons, website content blockers, and more. Some also offer access to features from other apps that are installed on your Mac.

If there’s an app that you use regularly on your Mac there’s a good chance that there's a complementary extension to go in Safari. For Macs with Apple silicon, many iPhone and iPad apps also offer extensions on macOS, which can be synced between devices.

There is a wide variety of extensions available through the App Store, which have the added benefit of being reviewed by Apple. It’s well worth taking some time to browse them and see which ones you think might be most beneficial to you. But how do you go about doing this?

How to Install Safari Extensions in macOS Monterey

(Image credit: Future)

Installing Safari extensions is simple. Open the Safari app, then click on Safari in the top-left corner of the menu bar. On the drop-down menu, select Safari Extensions. This will launch the App Store and the Extensions section for Safari.

Have a browse and decide on an extension you want to try out. Once you’ve chosen one, click the button (it will either say Get if it’s a free extension, or a price if it has a cost), then click it again to install the extension.

After the extension has finished installing, click Open and follow the on-screen instructions. If you need to turn the extension on, open Safari, go to Safari > Preferences, and click on Extensions. Tick the box next to the extension’s name to activate it. And that’s it. Your extension is now ready to go.

Manage your Extensions

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Once you have extensions installed, you still have options to manage them. This is most easily done from the Safari app, by clicking on Safari in the menu bar and then Preferences. This will open a new window, and here, click on Extensions (the penultimate icon).

This will give you a list of all the Safari extensions you currently have installed and offer you a selection of ways to manage them:

You can turn an extension on or off by selecting (or deselecting) the extension’s tickbox. It’s useful to know that you will get a warning if you activate an extension that will slow down browsing.

If you want, you can remove an extension altogether, for example, if you no longer need it, or if it massively slows down your browser. To do this, select the extension, then click Uninstall. Alternatively, if you got the extension through another app, simply uninstall that app.

Finally, you can change the settings on an extension by choosing the relevant extension, then select or deselect settings on the right-hand side.

Extensions in Safari can further expand the apps that you use on your iPhone, iPad and Mac each day. Regardless of the redesign in 2021 that drew polarizing opinions, the features and functions that can help your workflow, such as extensions, makes Safari a reliable web browser you can use each day on your Apple devices.