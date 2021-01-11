How to insert a tick or a cross symbol in Microsoft Word and Excel

There are several ways to insert a tick symbol (otherwise known as a check mark or checkmark) into Microsoft Word.

The methods we outline below are relevant for Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Word 2016, Microsoft Word 2013, Microsoft Word 2011, Microsoft Word 2010, Microsoft Word 2007, Microsoft Word 2008 and Microsoft Word 2004, as well as relevant versions of Microsoft Excel.

The final method, using the Windows 10 emoji menu, can be used in any Windows 10 app.

Method 1 – Copy and Paste - ✓ ✔ ☑ ✅ ✕ ✖ ✗ ✘

To copy and paste a tick or cross, highlight one of the ticks or crosses below, then copy and paste it to your destination

Highlight your preferred symbol below:

✓ ✔ ☑ ✅ ✕ ✖ ✗ ✘

To Copy – once the symbol is highlighted press Ctrl + C

then

To Paste – select where you want the symbol and press Ctrl + V

Method 2 – Font Shortcuts

The most common method is to use either the "Wingdings 2" font or the "Webdings" font. This can easily be found from the drop-down menu and you will be able to choose from a few different styles of tick marks. Alternatively, use the following shortcuts after having selected Wingdings 2 or Webdings as your font of choice:

(Image credit: Future)

Method 3 – Symbol command

You can also use the symbol command. Note that you will need to have Excel installed to do this. After accessing the "Insert" menu, find the "Symbol" tab. From this section, choose the "Font" option and select "Wingdings". The tick mark will be found at the bottom of the list.

This can also be accessed from the "Start" menu under the "Character Map" section (within System Tools). Choose the font option and once again, select Wingdings. When you hover the mouse over the correct symbol, it will appear larger and you will have the ability to select different versions of the check mark. Finally, copy and paste the icon to the relevant location within the text.

Method 4 – Tick symbol character code

Another quick way is to use the character code of the tick symbol. Remember that you will need the numerical keypad as rather than the keyboard. There are a series of codes that will enable you to insert four different tick marks.

1. Change font to "Wingdings"

2. Using the numerical keypad (not the horizontal line of numbers), hold down Alt and enter any one of the following combination of numbers:

Ticks

ALT + 0252

ALT + 0254

Crosses

ALT + 0251

ALT + 0253

Remember, you will have to change the font to Wingdings before the character code is entered. Thereafter, you can switch the font back to the desired appearance.

These are the most efficient ways to insert a tick mark into a standard Word document. Note that these methods will vary depending upon the version of Microsoft Word that you have installed.

Method 5 – Use the Windows emoji menu

This one's for Windows 10 users only. Place the cursor where you want to insert your symbol then hit the Windows key and . (period/full stop) to bring up the emoji/symbol menu. Now start typing "tick" or "check" (or "cross"), and you'll see the available graphics in the menu. Click on the one you want to insert it into your document.