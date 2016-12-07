Got iPhone 6S battery problems? Here's how to get your iPhone 6S battery replaced

Apple has announced that it will replace your iPhone 6S battery if it's faulty. This is good news for iPhone 6S owners who have found that their device is shutting down without warning.

Apple is offering the iPhone 6S replacement service worldwide, so no matter where you are, if your iPhone 6S battery is faulty you can get it replaced for free.

Read on to find out how.

How to check your iPhone 6S is eligible for the battery replacement

Apple is replacing the batteries for iPhone 6S devices that were manufactured between September and October 2015.

To find out if your iPhone 6S can get the free battery replacement you'll need to check the serial number of your iPhone 6S.

To do this go to Settings > General > About. Note down the serial number and enter it in Apple's support site.

You can also take it to an Apple Store or Apple Authorised Service Provider and they will check it for you.

You can find out where your nearest Apple Store is with the Find a store website.

Before getting your iPhone 6S battery replacement

If your iPhone 6S is eligible for a free battery replacement then before you hand your device over you should back up your data to your PC or to iCloud.

For a full guide on this, check out our how to back up your iPhone tutorial.

You should also turn off Find my iPhone and erase data and settings. You can then restore the data later.

To turn off Find my iPhone open up Settings on your iPhone 6S and go to iCloud. Next tap on 'turn off Find My iPhone'.

You should also check your iPhone 6S for damage to the body or screen. If it does have damage, Apple may charge you for any additional repairs. This may cost more money than other shops that can fix your screen, so you may want to shop around and get those fixed before you take the iPhone 6S to Apple.

How to get your iPhone 6S battery replaced

If your iPhone 6S is eligible for the free repair and you've backed it up and erased the data, all you need to do is hand it over to an Apple Store or Apple Authorised Service Provider and they will fix it for you for free.

You have three years after the iPhone 6S was first sold to make use of this service, so there's no need to rush. However, it's worth doing this sooner rather than later, as you'll want to make use of a nice new non-faulty battery as soon as possible.

What if your iPhone 6S isn't covered?

If your iPhone 6S isn't covered by Apple's replacement service and yet you're still getting battery issues, then the issue may be related to iOS 10, which has had numerous battery issues.

People have complained that the iOS 10.1.1 update is turning off phones when they reach 30% capacity, with other users complaining that the battery drops by 50% in less than an hour.

if this is the case you can try rolling back iOS to an earlier version until Apple releases a fix. Check out our guide on how to uninstall iOS 10 and downgrade to iOS 9 for more information.

Also check out our iOS 10 problems: Here's how to fix the most common issues guide for other iOS 10 issues that may be giving your iPhone battery problems.

If you bought your iPhone 6S in the last year then it may be still under warranty, so if Apple tests the battery and it is found to be faulty, then Apple may replace the battery for you for free as well.