How to get Vine features in Twitter

Vine, the platform for sharing short video clips, is no more, but its parent company, Twitter, has implemented some of its features.

It's very simple to use Vine features in Twitter, as the social media platform now automatically loops video clips that are under 6.5 seconds long.

Best of all, this will happen with any video of that length no matter if it was uploaded directly to Twitter, or is hosted on another platform such as Snapchat.

To use Vine features in Twitter, upload a video clip that's 6.5 seconds or shorter to Twitter as a new tweet, either via the website or the app, and Twitter will do the rest!