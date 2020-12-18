How to get a Cyberpunk 2077 refund on PS4, Xbox One and PC

Cyberpunk 2077 has had a rocky launch, particularly on PS4 and Xbox One consoles, with reports of hard crashes, bugs and poor performance plaguing the game's release, and resulting in developer CD Projekt Red issuing an apology for the current state of the title.

In addition to this apology, CD Projekt Red has also offered refunds to players who are unhappy with Cyberpunk 2077's performance. This refund offer was initially a bit of a mess too, given that Sony's refund policy didn't match up with what the developer was offering. However, Sony has now pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and confirmed it will refund those who purchased the game digitally.

But it's not just the PlayStation Store where you can get a refund for Cyberpunk 2077, so we've created this handy guide on how to get a Cyberpunk 2077 refund. We've included Xbox, PlayStation and PC in this guide, as well as some information on the refund policies of retailers you may have bought a physical version from. These methods should allow you to refund your purchase but each has its own caveats. We will update this article as we learn more.

It's worth noting that submitting a refund request does not guarantee a refund and that the policies of different retailers may factor into whether they are refunding the game.

Can I still play Cyberpunk 2077 if I've bought it? And can I still buy Cyberpunk 2077?

Yes! While Sony has pulled the game from the PlayStation Store, that doesn't mean that your PlayStation version of the game will stop working. Sony is offering digital refunds for purchases made through PlayStation Store, but if you are happy with your experience then you can continue to play it as before. You can also continue to play the physical edition of the game on PS4 or PS5. This is also the case for PC and Xbox, as both Steam, the Epic Games Store and the Microsoft Store are continuing to list Cyberpunk 2077.

Temporarily, new players can't buy the digital version of the game from the PlayStation Store but you can still purchase a PlayStation version from a brick-and-mortar store. However, Cyberpunk 2077 is still available to buy digitally for Steam and Xbox.

How to get a Cyberpunk 2077 refund on PlayStation

Sony has issued a statement saying it will refund all Cyberpunk 2077 purchases made through the PlayStation Store.

Submitting a refund request is very simple: click on this link, sign in to your PSN account when prompted and then click the 'click here to submit a refund request' button. Done.

"Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund," Sony's statement on the dedicated Cyberpunk refund page reads. "Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution."

How to get a Cyberpunk 2077 refund on PC

If you're looking for a Cyberpunk 2077 refund on PC then how you go about getting one depends on whether you bought the game from Steam, GOG or the Epic games Store.

You can request a refund from Steam here, though the platform's policy is that you can only do so up to 14 days after purchase (if you've pre-ordered then it's 14 days from the game's release) and if you've played less than two hours. However, considerations can be made for some circumstances which Cyberpunk 2077 may fall into.

If you purchased via GOG, you can request by contacting Customer Support. GOG's policy says that you can refund a game up to 30 days after purchase (again for pre-orders this is from the game's release).

Bought Cyberpunk 2077 from the Epic Games Store? Head to this page for everything you need to know about how to get a refund. Games and products are eligible for refund within 14 days of purchase, and you must have less than 2 hours of runtime on record.

How to refund Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox

If you've purchased Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox then you can request a refund via this page. Follow the sign-in prompt and then the products you've purchased should appear, select Cyberpunk 2077 from the list and select 'request a refund'.

Microsoft's policy says that a product typically won't be considered for a refund after 14 days, but it's possible that an exception may be made for Cyberpunk 2077. Microsoft's refund page specifies that submitting a refund request does not guarantee a refund.

How to get a Cyberpunk 2077 refund from retailers

Whether you can get a refund on a physical edition of Cyberpunk 2077 from a retailer really depends on the policy of the retailer you've purchased from.

Amazon, for example, allows games to be returned within 30 days though "Returned software or video games that are activated, used, or missing parts will incur up to a 100% restocking fee".

GameStop's policy says that games need to be returned in their original packaging and can only been refunded with 30 days of purchase. However, items that have been opened or played with will be refused. This has meant that Gamestop hasn't be accepting refund requests for open copies of the game (as reported by Vice) and has instead directed customers to CD Projekt Red for refund requests.

Game, in the UK, offer a refund policy for purchases made online (within 14 days of purchase) provided the product is returned to their Returns Department within 28 days of receipt. Game also offers an exchange or credit note for purchases made (and returned) in-store within 28 days of purchase.

It's worth checking with the retailer you purchased the game from to see if they're allowing refunds for purchases of Cyberpunk 2077 which don't meet their policy requirements.