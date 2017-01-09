How to free up disk space on an Android device

If you want to keep certain apps on your system but cut down on the amount of space they take up, you can delete the cache and databases for these apps.

Again, go to Settings then Storage > Apps and you'll see two options for each one - Clear Data and Clear Cache, together with details of how much space is currently being used.

Clear Data removes personalized data held by the app - it's like uninstalling it and reinstalling it. In the case of Facebook, for example, you'd find yourself logged out; in the case of Spotify, you'd be logged out and all your synced playlists would be gone.

Clear Cache isn't as extreme but won't recover as much space - it just empties the temporary cache of files held by the app so it can start up more quickly, basically bits of the app kept in memory. Clear the cache and the app will launch more slowly the next time you use it, but nothing else should've changed.