How to download the Android 11 update onto your Android phone

You can now download Android 11 if you have a compatible smartphone, giving you access to Google's new operating system straight away.

The phone compatibility list for Android 11 is rather short currently, but it'll get longer over time as more handsets become eligible.

If you've got a Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL or Pixel 4a you're able to download the operating system now, though that list will likely quickly get longer. You can also see a list of the compatible phones on our Android 11 homepage.

That page also contains a list of all the Android 11 features you'll be getting, so it's worth checking out once you've downloaded Android 11 to get acquainted with.

So without further fuss, here's how to download the new Android 11 update onto your compatible Android phone. It's worth pointing out these instructions are for 'stock' Android, and manufacturer-altered versions (such as Samsung's OneUI and Xiaomi's MIUI) might be slightly different. It'll still be a similar process though, perhaps just with menu names changed.

How to download the Android 11 beta easily

Back up all your data Open your phone's Settings menu Select System, then Advanced, then System Update Select Check for Update and download Android 11

How to download the Android 11 beta in-depth

The Google Pixel 4, which is compatible (Image credit: Future)

Before you jump into downloading Android 11, we'd recommend backing up your system data. It's rare, but sometimes things can go wrong, which could end up in your phone needing a hard reset. It's better to be safe than sorry, so back up all your important data.

Now, to download Android 11, jump into your phone's Settings menu, which is the one with a cog icon.

From there select System, then scroll down to Advanced, click System Update, then Check for Update.

If all goes well, you should now see the option to upgrade to Android 11. If this doesn't appear, it's because Android 11 rolls out slowly to phones even if they're eligible - check back in a day or so to see if the option presents itself.

Now Android 11 will be downloaded, then installed to your phone - you'll have to restart the device to reap its benefits, then you're good to go.