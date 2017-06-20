How to color-code files and folders in Windows 10

Finding your way around Windows Explorer can be a tricky business. Folders give you a tiny preview of the files within, but a tiny sliver of a document is rarely enough to tell you whether it's the one you need.

Keeping your files arranged in a logical system of folders will help, as will using a consistent method for naming them, but you could easily spend hours arranging them and end up with a vast, unwieldy system that takes forever to browse through.

It would be much easier if you could label everything with a colour, as you can on a Mac. That’s where Folder Marker Free and FileMarker.NET Free come in. These programs let you assign colours to files and folders, and add extra symbols to indicate importance or progress. Here's how to get started.