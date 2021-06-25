How to catch every Legendary in Pokémon Go at Pokémon Go Fest 2021

If you want to catch every Legendary Pokémon available in Pokémon GO, the upcoming Pokémon Go Fest 2021 will be your best chance. What's more, you won't have to pay for a ticket to take part.
Niantic has announced that day two of the event (that's taking place on July 17 and 18 2021) will feature raids for every Legendary Pokémon, cycling between different ones every hour. Unfortunately, some 'Mythical Pokémon' won't show up though with Celebi, Jirachi, Mew, and Deoxys all missing from the lists that you can find below.
However, those who buy the Pokémon Go Fest Ticket will be able to at least catch one additional unreleased Pokémon (rumored to be the Mythical Meloetta). On top of that, trainers with tickets will be able to get a free bundle containing three remote raid passes and can complete free challenges to get eight more. These will be incredibly useful for anyone looking to complete their Pokédex with these Legendary raids.
- Check out our: New Pokémon Snap review
- Here's everything you need to know about Pokémon Diamond and Pearl
- Read our Pokémon Go Eevee evolution name guide
How to catch every Legendary Pokémon
Pokémon Go Fest 2021's second day will feature raids for every single Legendary Pokémon that has been featured in the game so far. Though you'll have to act fast as they'll only be available in each region for a few hours.
Remeber, to take part in a Raid you'll need a Raid Pass. You get one for free everyday, and Ninatic will be giving out free passes during Go Fest 2021 for anyone who purchases a ticket (tickets cost $4.99 / £4.99, around AU$6).
Keep reading to find out when each Raid hour is taking place, and what Pokémon you'll be able to catch during each one.
Wind hour
Wind hour will take place from 10AM until 11AM and 2PM until 3PM in your region. For that hour you'll be able to catch:
- Mewtwo
- Ho-Oh
- Latios
- Latias
- Regigigas
- Altered Forme Giratina
- Cresselia
- Therian Forme Tornadus
- Virizion
Lava hour
Lava hour will take place from 11AM until 12AM and 3PM until 4PM in your region. For that hour you'll be able to catch:
- Motres
- Entei
- Regirock
- Groudon
- Heatran
- Reshiram
- Therian Forme Landorus
- Terrakion
- Yveltal
Frost hour
Frost hour will take place from 12AM until 1PM and 4PM until 5PM in your region. Azelf, Mesprit, Uxie will be exclusive to different regions, however, using a tool like PokeRaid can help you find remote raids for the 'mons that you're after even if you aren't nearby.
For the Frost hour you'll be able to catch:
- Articuno
- Suicune
- Lugia
- Regice
- Kyogre
- Palkia
- Kyurem
- Azelf, Mesprit, Uxie
Thunder hour
Thunder hour will take place from 1PM until 2PM and 5PM until 6PM in your region. For that hour you'll be able to catch:
- Zapdos
- Raikou
- Registeel
- Rayquaza
- Dialga
- Therian Forme Thundurus
- Cobalion
- Zekrom
- Xerneas
- Here's the Pokémon Legends Arceus release date, trailer, starters and news