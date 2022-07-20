Germany vs Austria live stream: how to watch Women's EURO 2022 quarter-final online from anywhere

This second Women's Euro 2022 quarter-final pits underdogs Austria against a German side looking to claim their ninth European Championship title. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's Germany are one of just two sides to have made it to the knockout stages with a 100% record. Here's how to watch a Germany vs Austria live stream, no matter where you are in the world - including FREE coverage in some places.

Drawn alongside Finland, Denmark and pre-tournament favourites Spain, the Germans will have gained plenty of confidence from the manner in which they negotiated such a tough group. Their 2-0 win over the Spanish was a performance that had the look of champions in waiting.

Austria have meanwhile gone from strength-to-strength since their opening day defeat to England, with wins over Northern Ireland and Norway, but this quarter-final clash against a Nationalelf already in full flow might be a bridge too far.

Either way, the spoils for the winner in Brentford is a semi-final match up with either France or the Netherlands at Stadium MK next Wednesday. Follow our guide as we explain how to get a Germany vs Austria live stream and watch the Women's EURO 2022 online.

(opens in new tab) Germany vs Austria is being shown for FREE in the UK on BBC One, with kick-off set for 8pm BST on Thursday evening. The build-up starts at 7.30pm. You can also live stream Germany vs Austria on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), which is free to watch with a valid TV licence. It works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home to tune in as normal. More details below.

How to watch Germany vs Austria from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Germany vs Austria below, but you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Germany vs Austria from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer and ITV Hub.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch Germany vs Austria: live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in the US can watch Germany vs Austria on ESPN 2 in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Thursday afternoon. Stream Women's EURO 2022 live without cable Every Women's EURO 2022 game is being shown by ESPN, on either its streaming service ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) or its suite of TV channels. If you don't have cable, fear not. Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). Alternatively, ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer.

How to live stream Germany vs Austria in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Women's EURO 2022 fixture live Down Under, which makes it the place to watch Germany vs Austria in Australia. Be warned though, the game kicks off at 5am AEST in the early hours of Friday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

Can I watch a Germany vs Austria live stream in Canada?

Sadly, there's no confirmed broadcaster for the Women's EURO 2022 in Canada at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.