France vs Italy live stream: how to watch Women's EURO 2022 online from anywhere

They may be one of the pre-tournament favorites, but Corinne Diacre's decision to leave former skipper Amandine Henry and all-time top scorer Eugénie Le Sommer at home means that France enters the Euros under a cloud of ill-feeling and apprehension. Things unraveled pretty quickly for Les Bleues at the last Euros, and a fast start for Italy could prove too much for this often brittle side to handle. Here's how to watch a France vs Italy live stream for the 2022 Women's EURO 2022, no matter where you are in the world - including free-to-air coverage in some places.

The goalscoring burden will instead be carried by PSG's prolific forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto, who herself has first-hand experience of Diacre's wrath. Tasked with holding everything together is Wendie Renard, the national treasure who led the team through an unbeaten qualification campaign and a triumph at the Tournoi de France.

However, she's going to have her work cut out against a fluid Italian front three with Cristiana Girelli as its focal point. Barbara Bonansea and Valentina Giacinti will be looking to pull the France backline this way and then that, with Girelli set to capitalize on the ensuing chaos.

However, given time on the ball, the real damage may well be done by the Azzurre's deep-lying playmaker Manuela Giugliano, who's taken up the Andrea Pirlo mantle for Milenia Bertolini's side. Follow our guide as we explain how to get a France vs Italy live stream and watch the 2022 Women's EURO 2022 online.

(opens in new tab) France vs Italy is being shown for FREE in the UK on BBC Two, with kick-off set for 8pm BST on Saturday evening. The build-up starts at 7.45pm. You can also live stream France vs Italy on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), which is free to watch with a valid TV licence. It works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home to tune in as normal. More details below.

How to watch France vs Italy from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream France vs Italy below, but you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream France vs Italy from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer and ITV Hub.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to live stream France vs Italy for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has the rights to the Women's EURO 2022 in Australia and the great news is that you can watch France vs Italy for free. An Optus subscription costs $14.99 per month, but they're opening up the airwaves so that all Aussies can watch the game without paying a penny. There's an Optus Sport app for Android, iOS, Apple TV and Amazon Fire Stick, you'll be able to catch the action on just about any device. The only catch is that France vs Italy kicks off at 5am AEST early on Monday morning. Be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your home coverage from outside of the country.

How to watch France vs Italy: live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in the US can watch France vs Italy on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Sunday afternoon. Stream Women's EURO 2022 live without cable Every Women's EURO 2022 game is being shown by ESPN, on either its streaming service ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) or its suite of TV channels. If you don't have cable, fear not. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Alternatively, Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab).

Can I watch a France vs Italy live stream in Canada?

Sadly, there's no confirmed broadcaster for the Women's EURO 2022 in Canada at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.