England vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch 2nd Test cricket online from anywhere

After a rare win last week at Lord's, England head to Nottingham for the second Test looking to seal the series against against a wounded New Zealand side. Ben Stokes made a perfect start to his England captaincy in the opening encounter, with his side securing a stunning five-wicket win, spearheaded by former skipper Joe Root's 115 not out in the fourth innings chase.

Read on as we explain how to watch a England vs New Zealand live stream and catch all the Test cricket action online no matter where you are in the world today.

Root's man-of-the-match knock saw him become the second England batter after Sir Alastair Cook to reach 10,000 Test runs, and the Yorkshire batsman will be looking to add to that milestone at Trent Bridge.

New Zealand have now slipped to seventh in the WTC trophy standings following last week's defeat, which makes a win here imperative to keep alive their fading hopes of defending the title. But the visitors haven't won at Trent Bridge since 1986, with the last meeting between these two sides at this venue ending in a win for England by an innings and nine runs back in June 2008.

Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable England vs New Zealand 2nd Test live stream and watch every session online from wherever you are.

How to watch a England vs New Zealand live stream in UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, Sky Sports (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of the England vs New Zealand Test series. Play gets underway for the 2nd Test at 11am BST, with Sky's coverage starting well ahead of time, at 10am on the opening day, and 10.15am thereafter. You can choose your plan and sign up on the Sky website (opens in new tab). And if you can't watch on TV, the Sky Go app has you covered so that you can watch on your laptop, mobile, tablet, Xbox or PS4. If you're looking to watch the series but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now. And if you're outside the UK and want to watch your cricket coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers - just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to safely live stream the action.

How to watch England vs Blackcaps in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Kiwis can watch the England vs New Zealand 2nd Test on Sky Sport (opens in new tab). Play gets underway at 10pm NZST across all five days of the Test, so cricket fans are in for some late nights. The network is available as part of a range of pay TV packages, and Sky Sport subscribers can also live stream the action via the Sky Go service. Cord-cutters and anyone else, meanwhile, can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99 and a monthly pass costs $39.99.

How to watch England vs New Zealand Test cricket from outside your country

In the US, Australia (where you can watch for FREE) or India? We've got you covered with your official broadcasting options below.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

How to watch England vs New Zealand in Australia for FREE

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans Down Under can watch England vs New Zealand on Fox Cricket (channel 501) and via Foxtel (opens in new tab), with play starting at 8pm AEDT on each day of the 2nd Test. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab)! After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

England vs New Zealand live stream: where to watch Test cricket in the US

(opens in new tab) Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV (opens in new tab) is where you can watch this England vs New Zealand Test live in the US, with play starting at 6am ET / 3am PT each day. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Perhaps a better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV (opens in new tab). If you already have Sling, then you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV - featuring 30+ channels - with your first month currently available with a $10 discount (opens in new tab).

How to watch cricket India: live stream England vs New Zealand

(opens in new tab) In India, the Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the whole tour. Play will begin at 3.30pm IST each day. Sony Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD will telecast the 2nd Test with English commentary. If you prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the matches 一 but you'll need a premium subscription to watch the match live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile application. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.