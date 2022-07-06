England vs Austria live stream: how to watch Women's EURO 2022 online from anywhere

Host nation England kick off their Women's EURO 2022 campaign on Wednesday, as they take on the last edition semi-finalists Austria at Old Trafford. Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses are currently placed as second favourites behind Spain to win this year's tournament - a feat that would see them become the third nation to win the Women's EURO's in front of their own fans. Here's how to watch an England vs Austria live stream for the 2022 Women's EURO 2022, no matter where you are in the world - including free-to-air coverage in some places.

England vs Austria free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) | Optus (AU)

England vs Austria live stream Date: Wednesday, July 6 Start time: 8pm BST, / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEDT (Thu)/ 7am NZDT (Thu) Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) | Optus (AU) Watch from anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) US stream: ESPN Plus (US)

Wiegman was the last coach to win the Euros in her previous role as Dutch coach, and will feel confident of replicating that triumph with a team that boasts the talents of Lucy Bronze, Ellen White and Beth Mead.

England have won each of their seven previous meetings against Austria, but their opening match of Group A could nevertheless be a potential banana skin.

Irene Fuhrmann's Austria side having looked strong during qualification, having sealed their place at a second successive tournament by finishing as runners-up in Group G behind France after notching up 19 points from their eight matches.

Here's how to get an England vs Austria live stream and watch the 2022 Women's EURO 2022 online.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

(opens in new tab) England vs Austria is being shown for FREE in the UK on BBC One, with kick-off set for 8pm BST on Wednesday evening. The build-up starts at 7pm. You can also live stream England vs Austria on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), which is free to watch with a valid TV licence. It works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home to tune in as normal. More details below.

How to watch England vs Austria from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream England vs Austria below, but you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream England vs Austria from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer and ITV Hub.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to live stream England vs Austria FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sports has the rights to the Women's EURO 2022 in Australia and the great news is that you can watch England vs Austria for free. An Optus subscription costs $14.99 per month, but they'll be opening up the airwaves so that all Aussies can watch the game without paying a penny. There's an Optus Sport app for Android, iOS, Apple TV and Amazon Fire Stick, you'll be able to catch the action on just about any device. The only catch is that England vs Austria kicks off at 5am AEDT early on Thursday morning. Be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your home coverage from outside of the country.

How to watch England vs Austria: live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) is the place to watch the Women's EURO 2022 tournament in the US, with England vs Austria set to kick-off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match is being shown on linear channel ESPN2. Stream Women's Euro 2022 live without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Alternatively, Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab).

Can I watch an England vs Austria live stream in Canada

Sadly there's no confirmed broadcaster for the Women's EURO 2022 and in turn this match in Canada at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.