Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers live stream: how to watch 2022 Europa League final online for free

Rangers face Frankfurt in a Europa League final that has all the makings of a classic. They're the two highest scoring teams in the tournament and each has got here by toppling European heavyweights while sticking to an exciting brand of full-blooded, pacey football. Better yet, this clash sees James Tavernier and Filip Kostić, the competition's two outstanding players, trade blows down the same flank. Follow our guide on how to watch a Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers live stream from anywhere, including FREE coverage of the 2022 Europa League Final.

Europa League Final live stream Date: Wednesday, May 18 Kick-off time: 9pm CEST (local) / 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 12.30am IST / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, Seville FREE live stream: YouTube (UK) | 9Now (AU) Global streams: FREE Paramount Plus trial (US) / DAZN (CA) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men have already stunned two German clubs in the knockouts, chalking up famous wins over Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig. That's unlikely to faze Oliver Glasner, though, who's led Eintracht Frankfurt to victories over Barcelona, West Ham and Seville natives Real Betis.

Tavernier, Rangers' skipper and right-back, is the top scorer in the Europa League this season, while Kostić, Frankfurt's marauding left-back, is the tournament's assist king. And the opposite flank looks set to serve up another swashbuckling battle, between the Gers' wing wizard Ryan Kent and the Eagles' Ansgar Knauff, who has become a talismanic figure for Frankfurt this season.

Rangers' own talisman, top scorer Alfredo Morelos, is out of action having recently undergone surgery for a thigh issue, while Frankfurt's own Colombian goal-getter will lead the line for the German club. Pumped? You're not the only one. Read on for all the information on how to watch an Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers live stream from anywhere in the world

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers: live stream Europa League final for FREE in the UK

How to watch Europa League final from outside your country

We've set out below all the ways you can watch the Europa League final in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction known as geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services from being accessed beyond the region that they're based in.

Help is at hand, however. If you run into this issue, you can use a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

Use a VPN to watch a Europa League final live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've put all of the major VPN services through their paces and ExpressVPN currently comes out on top as our recommended provider. It works with huge list of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a generous set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming. But perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Europa League final: live stream Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers for FREE in Australia

The Europa League final between Rangers and Frankfurt gets underway at 5am AEST on Thursday morning, and if you wake up early enough you can watch it for free. Aussie football fans can tune in without paying a penny thanks to 9Gem, which is FREE to watch. That means you can also fire up a Europa League final live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is completely free to use too, and compatible with most smart devices. The game is also being shown on Stan Sport, which costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub) after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want a slice of that free coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

Watch Europa League final: live stream soccer for free without cable

The Europa League final is being shown on both Paramount Plus and CBS Sports Network in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday afternoon. A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at just $4.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial, which means you can watch Rangers vs Frankfurt without paying a cent. Paramount Plus is bursting with top shows like 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story, the Halo TV series, all things Star Trek, and even more live sports action from CBS, including Serie A soccer. Another alternative is an over-the-top streaming service with the CBS Sports Network TV channel, and our recommendation would be FuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement carrying more than 100 channels and starting from $69.99 a month. Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial on offer so you can try before you buy - and cancel if you're not a fan. Spanish-language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN. Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you need is a reliable VPN.

How to live stream the Europa League final in Canada

The Europa League final kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, and is being shown on the dedicated sports streaming service DAZN, which is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer, and the NFL. A DAZN subscription Canada remains an absolute steal, as it costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Europa League final in New Zealand

Spark Sport is the place to watch the Europa League final in New Zealand, with kick-off scheduled for 7am NZST on Thursday morning. If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, know that Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE free trial, so you can try before you buy. Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes the Premier League, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, F1 racing and MotoGP. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to watch Europa League final: live stream Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers in India