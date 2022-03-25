Egypt vs Senegal live stream: how to watch 2022 World Cup qualifiers online from anywhere

Egypt vs Senegal has become one of the biggest fixtures in international football, and the African heavyweights now face off in a winner-takes-all qualifier that will eliminate either Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mané from the forthcoming World Cup. The first leg is being played in Cairo, and you can read on to find out how to watch an Egypt vs Senegal live stream no matter where you are - with free coverage in Australia and around the world.

Six weeks have passed since Mané slotted home the winning penalty in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, denying Salah a spot-kick in the process. Senegal were without doubt worthy winners, and the Pharaohs will be ruing their luck that they've been drawn against them.

Carlos Queiroz's ultra-defensive tactics may have got Egypt to a final, but they also neutralised the threat of Salah, arguably the best footballer on the planet. A cruel injury meant he was nowhere near full fitness when he played in the last World Cup, and now aged 29, he'll be desperate to feature in the tournament while still at the peak of his powers.

However, Aliou Cissé's Lions of Teranga are armed with both star power and a coherent playing style. Mané is Senegal's main goal threat and joint-top scorer, but they've also got an outstanding spine, comprising Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Idrissa Gueye.

Will Egypt show some bravery at home? Read on to find out how to watch an Egypt vs Senegal live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Egypt vs Senegal: live stream FREE around the world

Egypt vs Senegal is being live streamed on the FIFA YouTube channel in loads of countries around the world. YouTube is, of course, completely free to watch and compatible with pretty much any internet-connected device out there. However, that free stream isn't available everywhere. If you find yourself in a territory where the YouTube stream is blocked, then you might want to try a VPN, as per the instructions below. Egypt vs Senegal kicks off at 9.30pm EET local time on Friday evening, which is 7.30pm GMT / 6.30am AEDT / 8.30am NZDT.

How to watch Egypt vs Senegal from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Egypt vs Senegal live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch an Egypt vs Senegal live stream from anywhere

How to watch Egypt vs Senegal: live stream FREE in Australia

Egypt vs Senegal is being televised on free-to-air SBS in Australia, with kick-off set for 6.30am AEDT on Saturday morning. This means that Aussie viewers can also make use of the free SBS On Demand streaming service to catch the match on a wide range of devices. Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS broadcast - using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

How to watch Egypt vs Senegal: live stream soccer in the US