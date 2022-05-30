Djokovic vs Nadal live stream : how to watch 2022 French Open quarter-final online from anywhere

World No.1 Novak Djokovic faces 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal in a quarter-final clash that's all the more intriguing because it's so early in the tournament. This could be one of the last chapters in one of tennis' greatest ever rivalries, so read on as we explain how to watch a Djokovic vs Nadal live stream wherever you are - including ways to watch the 2022 French Open absolutely FREE.

Nadal is the main reason the Serb has only won the French Open twice, the Spaniard having beaten Djok seven times at Roland Garros - but has the tide turned?

There's no doubt that the lion's share of the Roland Garros faithful will be saving their cheers for Nadal under the floodlights of Court Philippe-Chatrier.

If anything, the adversity makes Djokovic even more dangerous, and the ease with which the reigning champion has dispatched of his opponents on the clay this year has been frightening - he's yet to drop a set at this year's tournament. But even if that changes here, he knows he's got what it takes to outlast Nadal, as he did in last year's extraordinarily entertaining semi-final clash.

Felix Auger-Aliassime forced Nadal to face his own mortality in the last round, taking the Spaniard to the brink but also extracting some of his best tennis of the year. Incredibly, that was only the third five-setter that Nadal has ever had to play at Roland Garros, and having been shorn of action ahead of this tournament, the extended workout may have been a blessing in disguise for the man who turns 36 this week.

These two always demand the very best from each other, and here's how you can watch a Djokovic vs Nadal live stream at the 2022 French Open from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Djokovic vs Nadal for FREE

A match-up worthy of a PPV, Novak vs Rafa is available to watch absolutely FREE on 9Gem in Australia. That's assuming you can get up that early, as we're expecting it to start at around 4.45am AEST on Wednesday morning. It's a brutal time, but with these two playing you know it'll be worth the effort.

That means viewers who wake up early enough can also fire up a free Djokovic vs Nadal live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices, and showing plenty more French Open action.

Alas, there aren't many fans as lucky as those Down Under. In most tennis-loving countries around the world, you have to pay for your French Open fix.

Watch a Djokovic vs Nadal live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who is showing Djokovic vs Nadal.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing the best VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Djokovic vs Nadal live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for Djokovic vs Nadal

Using a VPN to watch Djokovic vs Nadal from abroad is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images & Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

How to watch Djokovic vs Nadal: live stream French Open tennis in the US without cable

How to watch Djokovic vs Nadal: live stream French Open tennis in the UK

(opens in new tab) Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+ have the rights to broadcast Djokovic vs Nadal and all of the action from the French Open in the UK. Djokovic vs Nadal is set to get underway at somewhere near 7.45pm BST on Tuesday evening. A Discovery+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Djokovic vs Nadal in Australia

(opens in new tab) As explained above, 9Gem and the 9Now online service (opens in new tab) are your destinations for watching French Open tennis for free Down Under. Die-hard tennis fans might also want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want a slice of that free coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions below.

How to live stream Djokovic vs Nadal and watch French Open tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Djokovic vs Nadal on TSN, with play set to begin at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Tuesday. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Djokovic vs Nadal live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Djokovic vs Nadal: live stream tennis in New Zealand