Celtics vs Warriors live stream: how to watch NBA Finals Game 2 online from anywhere

It's first blood to the Celtics, who did to the Warriors what the Warriors expected to do to them... racking up 3-pointers deep in the fourth to take a lead in the NBA Finals and strike a head-shuddering psychological blow. How do you respond to your opponents not only becoming you, but doing so on your own turf? It's already personal, so read on as we explain how to get a Celtics vs Warriors live stream and watch the 2022 NBA Finals Game 2 online from wherever you are.

The good news for Steve Kerr is that Stephen Curry looks ready to make his mark and, unless Boston can find a way to get a grip of him nice and early, he could be unstoppable.

The Celtics' own superstar, Jayson Tatum, hasn't arrived at the party quite yet, but when the so-called supporting cast is playing like this, he can afford to take his sweet time. Ime Udoka would have been delighted watching Al Horford, Derrick White and Jaylen Brown come to the fore, but the hard work's only just begun.

They've built a reputation as battle-hardened - for want of a better word - warriors in the playoffs, having gone the distance against reigning champions Milwaukee and top-seeded Miami, but in this topsy-turvy matchup where favorites are underdogs, underdogs are favorites (and the Celtics are the Warriors) anything could happen.

Can Golden State level things up at Chase Center? Read on for how to watch the Celtics vs Warriors series online and get a 2022 NBA Finals live stream from wherever you are in the world this June.

2022 NBA Finals schedule and TV channels

All times are given in ET

Game 1: Celtics 120 - Warriors 108

- Warriors 108 Celtics vs Warriors Game 2: Sunday June 5, 8pm

Warriors vs Celtics Game 3: Wednesday June 8, 9pm

Warriors vs Celtics Game 4: Friday June 10, 9pm

Celtics vs Warriors Game 5*: Monday June 13, 9pm

Warriors vs Celtics Game 6*: Thursday June 16, 9pm

Celtics vs Warriors Game 7*: Sunday June 19, 8pm

(* = if required)

How to watch Celtics vs Warriors: live stream 2022 NBA Finals in the US without cable

How to watch 2022 NBA Finals from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch the 2022 NBA Finals online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the Celtics vs Warriors series, you probably won't be able to watch the hoops like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in.

When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use the best VPN service to change your IP address to a difference location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch NBA Finals online from anywhere

How to watch 2022 NBA Finals in Australia for FREE

How to watch 2022 NBA Finals: live stream Warriors vs Celtics in the UK

How to watch Celtics vs Warriors in Canada