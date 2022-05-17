Celtics vs Heat live stream: how to watch 2022 NBA playoffs online from anywhere

Top-seeded Miami Heat go toe-to-toe with the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Ime Udoka's men looking to avenge their defeat to the same opponent at the same stage two years ago. The Heat may have the best regular season record in the conference, but the way Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are going, they might just be the favorites, not just for this series but for the playoffs as a whole. Read on as we explain how to get a Celtics vs Heat live stream and watch the 2022 NBA playoffs series online from anywhere.

The Celtics have lost all of their last four Conference Finals series, while the Heat have won each of their past five, going on to lift the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy on three of those occasions.

But if Boston is ever going to buck that trend, surely it's this season? The Celtics have been the best team in the NBA for the past few months, and their epic seven-game victory over reigning champions Milwaukee and Giannis Antetokounmpo felt like confirmation of this team's greatness.

Their 3-point prowess could prove especially potent against the Heat, who allowed more attempts from deep than any other team this season. Will Erik Spoelstra change Miami's game to neutralize the Celtics' threat, or will the Heat risk getting burned? Read on for how to watch the Celtics vs Heat series online and get an NBA playoffs live stream from anywhere.

Celtics vs Heat: schedule and TV channels

All times are given in ET

Celtics vs Heat Game 1: Tuesday May 17, 8.30pm, ESPN

Celtics vs Heat Game 2: Thursday May 19, 8.30pm, ESPN

Heat vs Celtics Game 3: Saturday May 21, 8.30pm, ABC/ESPN3

Heat vs Celtics Game 4: Monday May 23, 8.30pm, ABC/ESPN3

Celtics vs Heat Game 5*: Wednesday May 25, 8.30pm, ESPN

Heat vs Celtics Game 6*: Friday May 27, 8.30pm, ESPN

Celtics vs Heat Game 7*: Sunday May 29, 8.30pm, ESPN

Celtics vs Heat live stream 2022: how to watch NBA playoffs in the US without cable

Coverage of the Celtics vs Heat series is being split between ESPN and ABC/ESPN3, which are two of the three channels you need to watch the entirety of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the third being TNT. Covering your bases isn't as tricky as it might seem, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable. Watch all the NBA Playoffs without cable on Sling TV Sling TV is a complete cable replacement service that includes all of the channels you need to watch the 2022 NBA Playoffs in its Sling Orange package. It normally costs $35 per month but there's currently a half-price deal on your first month of Sling TV. It nets you both ESPN and TNT, with ABC coverage available via simulcasts on ESPN3, which is also included on the plan. A costlier alternative is to get a FuboTV plan, which includes ESPN and ABC, as well as more than 100 other top channels. The only casualty is TNT. Its standard plan costs $69.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. Away from home and outside the States at the moment? No bother. You can watch Celtics vs Heat on Sling by signing up to a VPN.

How to watch the Celtics vs Heat from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch NBA basketball online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the playoffs, you probably won't be able to watch the hoops like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in.

When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a difference location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Celtics vs Heat online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Celtics vs Heat: live stream NBA Playoffs in the UK

Basketball fans based in the UK can tune into the 2022 NBA Playoffs on Sky Sports. It's likely that the network will be showing every game from the Celtics vs Heat series, but at the time of writing there's been no confirmation. Whichever games do end up getting featured, be warned that all of the action will be taking place very late at night. Every game from the Celtics vs Heat series is set to tip-off at 1.30am BST. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Alternatively, die-hard fans might want to check out the NBA League Pass, which starts at £14.99 after a 7-day free trial, and will get you every single game of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

More sport: how to get a Champions League live stream

How to watch Celtics vs Heat: live stream NBA Playoffs in Canada

In Canada, the NBA Playoffs are split between Sportsnet and TSN, but the entirety of the Celtics vs Heat series is set to be shown on TSN. If you don't have TSN on cable, you can subscribe to it on a streaming-only basis from $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you don't have Sportsnet on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Celtics vs Heat: live stream 2022 NBA Playoffs for FREE in Australia