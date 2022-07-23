Bayern Munich vs Manchester City live stream: how to watch 2022 pre-season game online from anywhere

German titans Bayern Munich face Premier League champions Manchester City in the most hotly anticipated preseason game of the summer. Both clubs have been at the heart of the three most sensational transfer deals of the off-season, and just as Erling Haaland's first appearances in a City shirt feel like the start of something truly spectacular, it's going to be just as intriguing to see how Bayern line up with Sadio Mané up front in place of club legend Robert Lewandowski. Read on as we explain how to watch a Bayern Munich vs Man City live stream from anywhere in the world.

Bayern Munich vs Man City live stream Date: Saturday, July 23 Time: 6pm CT (local) / 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am BST / 1am CEST / 4.30am IST / 9am AEST Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin FREE live stream: Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab) (AU) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab) Global streams: City+ (opens in new tab) (UK, CA, IN, CH) | ESPN via Sling TV discount (opens in new tab) or ESPN Plus (US)

Despite cruising to a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title in April, Bayern Munich isn't a happy club right now. Julian Nagelsmann and the players were jeered by their own supporters at the end of the season after a limp European campaign, and the club's treatment of Lewandowski has further tainted Bayern's image.

But the signing of Liverpool idol Mané represents the start of a new chapter. The Senegalese striker has scored 10 goals in 19 appearances against City, and Leroy Sané's reunion with his former teammates adds a further sense of intrigue to the occasion. Mané scored on his debut in midweek, as did fellow new recruit Matthijs de Ligt, a big money arrival from Juventus.

Haaland scored five goals in seven appearances against Munich during his time with Dortmund but never ended up on the winning side, and even in a friendly he'll be desperate to get one over his old nemeses. Pep Guardiola is often reluctant to unleash his latest signings early on, but as one of the most exciting talents in the game, the towering Norwegian goal machine, who turned 22 on Thursday, demands to be played.

The first soccer match to ever be staged at iconic NFL stadium Lambeau Field promises to be something special, so follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Bayern Munich vs Man City live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Man City: live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans Down Under can live stream Bayern Munich vs Man City on ESPN or Kayo Sports, with kick-off set for 10am AEST on Sunday morning. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial (opens in new tab) to see if the service is right for them. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Kayo Sports from abroad. (opens in new tab) Once the two-week trial is up, Kayo price plans start from a reasonable AU$25 a month, which includes access to a wealth of premium live sports. You can also watch Bayern Munich vs Man City on ESPN via a Foxtel subscription (opens in new tab) or other TV package, though bear in mind that Kayo is the cheaper option.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Man City from outside your country

We've set out below the ways you can live stream Bayern Munich vs Man City in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

That's the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world. A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream Bayern Munich vs Man City from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

How to use a VPN to watch Bayern Munich vs Man City

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so, in this case, just head to Kayo Sports (opens in new tab)

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Man City: live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) Bayern Munich vs Man City is being shown on both ESPN and on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) in the US, with kick-off set for 7pm ET / 6pm CT / 4pm PT on Saturday. Stream Bayern Munich vs Man City live without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. Sling TV is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). Alternatively, ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Man City: live stream in the UK, India, China, Canada and around the world