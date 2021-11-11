Battlefield 2042 early access: when it unlocks and how to get in

Battlefield 2042 may not officially release until November 19, but there are ways to get early access on November 12 - giving you a week's head start on other players.

There are a few different ways that players can get into Battlefield 2042 early access, though some offer more playtime than others. Those who have pre-ordered the Gold Edition or Ultimate Edition, or have an EA Play Pro subscription, will be able to access the full game from November 12.

But, those who have a regular EA Play, Xbox Game Pass for PC or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will also be able to jump into the battle early, though you will be limited to 10 hours of playtime.

Read on to find out more about getting Battlefield 2042 early access, including what time it unlocks and whether it's worth it.

How do you get access to Battlefield 2042 early access?

As we said before, there are a few ways to get access to Battlefield 2042 early access. To jump into the full game on November 12, you either need to have pre-ordered the Gold ($90/£80/AU$149.95) or Ultimate ($110/£100/AU$159.95) edition of the game or have an EA Play Pro subscription.

The Gold Edition includes the base game and early access plus the Irish Battle Hardened Legendary skin, the Baku ACB-90 Epic Melee Takedown Knife, the "Mr Chompy" Epic weapon charm, the "Landfall" player card background and the "Old Guard" tag plus a Year 1 pass, which includes four new Specialists, four battle passes and three epic skin bundles.

The Ultimate edition includes all this plus the Midnight Ultimate Bundle, an official digital artbook and an exclusive digital soundtrack. We wouldn't advise getting these editions simply for early access though.

If you want access to the full game on November 12 without paying for a pre-order, you can also gain access via an EA Play Pro subscription. This subscription costs $14.99/£14.99/AU$19.99 a month or $99.99/£89.99/$129.99 for a year, and gives you access to EA's other new games and back catalog.

If you simply want early access to the full game now, we advise only purchasing a month's subscription and then cancelling afterward, though you will still need to purchase the full game as you won't get access once you cancel the subscription. This route, however, is a good way to play the game for a month to see if it's for you before you pay full price. It's also worth noting EA Play Pro is only available on PC.

If you don't care about getting access early access to the full game, you can also get into Battlefield 2042 early access with an EA Play membership (which is included in Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate). These subscriptions cost less but your playtime will be capped at 10 hours.

Both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC subscriptions include access to EA Play. Xbox Game Pass on console, however, does not include EA Play, so bear that in mind.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate typically costs $14.99 / £10.99 per month, $44.99 / £32.99 for three months, £69.99 / $97.29 or (as we said above) £139.99 / $194.59 annually, while a regular Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription costs $9.99 / £7.99 a month. But a sweet entry deal means you can pick up your first month for just a $1 / £1 trial price - after which you can cancel your subscription.

If you've never subscribed to Xbox Game Pass for PC or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate before, you can technically try Battlefield 2042's early access for $1, though you will need to either buy the game or continue your subscription to continue playing the full game when membership runs out.

We would advise Xbox players to pick up an Xbox Game Pass subscription anyway because it's such great value and allows access to new Xbox games on day one alongside over 100+ games in the Xbox Game Pass library - with Ultimate adding even more benefits.

If you would rather access via EA Play (the only route for PlayStation players outside of pre-ordering), then you can pick up a subscription for $4.99/£3.99/AU$6.99 per month or £19.99/$29.99/AU$39.99 per year. Like EA Play Pro, this subscription gives you access to new game trials, though all of these are capped at 10 hours like Battlefield 2042.

When does Battlefield 2042 early access unlock?

Battlefield 2042 early access unlocks on November 12 at 8am GMT / 12am PT / 3am ET / 7pm AEDT.

The main game releases on November 19 but it's currently unclear if players will immediately be able to jump into the game or whether there will be specific unlock times for the full release. If there are unlock times, we imagine they would be similar to those of the early access.

Will Battlefield 2042 early access progression carry over?

Yes! Once early access finishes and the main game is released, you will be able to carry your progress over - though it's likely you'll have to make sure you're logged into the same EA account.

Is it worth jumping into Battlefield 2042 early?

We would suggest that, unless you already have one of these subscriptions or a pre-order, then you should wait until Battlefield 204's full release on November 19 - unless you really don't want to be on the backfoot when the game releases.

We found that Battlefield 2042 blends chaotic fun and epic battles to create a first-person shooter that doesn’t take itself too seriously. In our full Battlefield 2042 review, we said:

"If you’re sick of the aggressively competitive nature of first-person shooters like Call of Duty, then Battlefield 2042 could be for you. Battlefield 2042 manages to inject heaps of fun into its epic battles, appealing to both series newcomers and veterans alike. However, the fact that you’re paying full price for only a multiplayer title is a difficult pill to swallow, especially as it currently feels like a solid foundation to be built upon rather than a fully-fledged experience. With EA DICE taking a live service approach to Battlefield 2042, and the game set to evolve over time, we would say it’s perhaps worth waiting to pick it up unless you’re an avid Battlefield fan."