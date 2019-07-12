Alexa yellow ring: here’s how to check your messages on your Echo

If you have an Alexa device like an Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot or Amazon Echo Plus, you know that they’re some of the smartest gadgets on the planet thanks to their built-in personal assistant. Unfortunately, however, because they’re so smart, they often gain functionality overnight and forget to tell you about it.

One such instance of that was the time Amazon added voice messaging from Alexa-to-Alexa devices. It’s been in place for over two years now, but people still aren’t totally clear on how it works and when they have a new message.

That’s where the Alexa yellow ring comes in.

Alexa yellow ring: What is it?

The good news is that the yellow light isn’t an error of any kind and is definitely not something to worry about.

In fact, when the LED along the top edge of your Echo is glowing yellow all it means is that you have a message - sent to you by someone with another Amazon Echo device. This could happen because you might’ve signed yourself up for Echo-to-Echo messaging and not even remember doing it, and now someone you know has sent you a message.

How do I check my messages?

To check your messages on an Amazon Echo, you do one of two things: either ask Alexa to read them to you by saying “Alexa, read me my messages” or check the Amazon Alexa app you installed on your phone during the setup process.

Generally we prefer to have Alexa read us the message - because we’re living in the future! - but, if you’re away from your device, the app works, too.

How do I send a message back?

The first thing you’ll want to do is make sure all your contacts are imported from your phone or tablet’s address book. You can do that by going into the Alexa app, and going to the ‘Communicate’ tab. Once you’re there, tap the person icon in the top-right corner.

Once you have all your contacts imported, to send a message - like everything else on an Echo - all you have to do is ask Alexa. Say “Alexa, send a message to … “ and say the name of one of your contacts. Once Alexa can match the contact correctly, it will ask what you’d like the message to say and you can speak your message.

Once you’re happy with your message you can send it and now your friend will have a yellow light of their own to figure out - and thus the cycle continues.