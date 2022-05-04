76ers vs Heat live stream: how to watch 2022 NBA playoffs online from anywhere

Is history repeating itself for the Sixers and Joel Embiid? This isn't the first time an orbital bone fracture has ruled the Cameroonian out of an NBA playoff clash with the top-seeded Heat, and having been eyeing up a deep run just days ago, Philly fans are suddenly fearing a second consecutive Conference Semifinals exit. Doc Rivers has it all to do, so read on as we explain how to get a 76ers vs Heat live stream and watch the NBA playoffs series online from anywhere.
Date: Monday, May 2 - Sunday, May 15 (full schedule)
Venues: FTX Arena, Miami / Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
US TV coverage: TNT & ESPN live with Sling TV discount
FREE live stream: Kayo Sports FREE trial (AU)
Global live streams: TSN (CA) | Sky Sports (UK)
Watch anywhere: try the world's best VPN 100% risk-free
They split their four regular-season meetings, but without The Process for at least a chunk of this series, it's advantage Heat. There's a chance Embiid will return when the action switches from the FTX Arena to the Wells Fargo Center for game 3, but barring a superhuman effort from James Harden, it's possible that the Heat will be well on their to victory way by then.
Bam Adebayo could have the run of the court without the Sixers' All-Star center to grapple with, and after his time in Philly ended on a sour note, you can guarantee that Jimmy Butler will want to offer them a painful reminder of his talents.
Read on for how to watch the 76ers vs Heat series online and get an NBA playoffs live stream from anywhere.
76ers vs Heat: schedule and TV channels
All times are given in ET
- 76ers vs Heat Game 1: Monday May 2, 7.30pm, TNT
- 76ers vs Heat Game 2: Wednesday May 4, 7.30pm, TNT
- Heat vs 76ers Game 3: Friday May 6, 7pm, ESPN
- Heat vs 76ers Game 4: Sunday May 8, 8pm, TNT
- 76ers vs Heat Game 5*: Tuesday May 10, TBD, TNT
- Heat vs 76ers Game 6*: Thursday May 12, TBD, ESPN
- 76ers vs Heat Game 7*: Sunday May 15, TBD, TBD
76ers vs Heat live stream 2022: how to watch NBA playoffs in the US without cable
Coverage of the 76ers vs Heat series is being split between TNT and ESPN. However, bear in mind that ABC/ESPN 3 are also showing NBA Playoffs action.
Covering your bases isn't as tricky as it might seem, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable.
Watch all the NBA Playoffs without cable on Sling TV
Sling TV is a complete cable replacement service that includes all of the channels you need to watch the 2022 NBA Playoffs in its Sling Orange package.
It normally costs $35 per month but there's currently a half-price deal on your first month of Sling TV. It nets you both ESPN and TNT, with ABC coverage available via simulcasts on ESPN3, which is also included on the plan.
A costlier alternative is to get a FuboTV plan, which includes ESPN and ABC, as well as more than 100 other top channels. The only casualty is TNT. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.
Away from home and outside the States at the moment? No bother. You can watch 76ers vs Heat on Sling by signing up to a VPN.
How to watch the 76ers vs Heat from outside your country
Scroll down for all the ways you can watch NBA basketball online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the playoffs, you probably won't be able to watch the hoops like you normally would at home.
This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in.
When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a difference location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.
Use a VPN to watch 76ers vs Heat online from anywhere
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
How to watch 76ers vs Heat: live stream NBA Playoffs in the UK
Basketball fans based in the UK can tune into the 2022 NBA Playoffs on Sky Sports, though at the time of publication the network hasn't confirmed which games it will be showing from the 76ers vs Heat series.
Whichever games do end up getting featured, the action will be taking place very late at night.
Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles.
If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV).
Alternatively, die-hard fans might want to check out the NBA League Pass, which starts at £14.99 after a 7-day free trial, and will get you every single game of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
How to watch 76ers vs Heat: live stream NBA Playoffs in Canada
In Canada, the NBA Playoffs are split between Sportsnet and TSN, but the entirety of the 76ers vs Heat series is set to be shown on TSN.
If you don't have TSN on cable, you can subscribe to it on a streaming-only basis from $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month.
If you don't have Sportsnet on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year.
If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.
How to watch 76ers vs Heat: live stream 2022 NBA Playoffs for FREE in Australia
ESPN, available through Foxtel, has got basketball fans in Australia covered for the 76ers vs Heat and the NBA Playoffs, which you can also stream on your laptop or mobile using the Foxtel Go app.
The NBA Playoffs are also being shown on the excellent sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is the ideal option for anyone who doesn't want to commit to a lengthy and pricey contract.
Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $25 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 14-day trial.
Alternatively there's the NBA League Pass, which is showing every NBA Playoffs game live, with a subscription starting at $39.99 after a 7-day FREE trial.
Don't forget, you can take your NBA coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.