2022 Monaco Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere

The iconic Monaco Grand Prix is upon us. With narrow, twisting streets and tricky overtaking zones, it's proved ever more difficult to master as vehicles have ballooned in size. Will Max Verstappen take a second win in as many years, or could Ferrari save face after last week's tragic failure? Here's how to watch a Monaco Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world, including ways to watch for FREE.

Charles Leclerc had a sure-fire victory snatched away from him in Spain, and the Monegasque will undoubtedly want to dominate on home turf. However, he hasn't historically had the best of times at Circuit de Monaco – qualifying on pole but being deemed unable to start in 2021, and crashing a priceless 1974 Ferrari at the Historic GP just weeks ago.

Verstappen, on the other hand, took victory last season and will want to defend. But with Mercedes finally finding form last week, both Hamilton and Russell will be itching to prove their superiority – not least between themselves.

All that most viewers will want, though, is a competitive, exciting race, which is something Monaco has arguably failed to provide in recent years. Will the new ground-effect cars be able to deliver the goods, or are they simply too big to work?

To find out, just follow our guide on how to watch a Monaco Grand Prix live stream from start to finish from anywhere in the world.

Monaco Grand Prix schedule

Friday

Practice 1 : 1pm BST / 2pm CEST / 8am ET / 5am PT / 10pm AEST

: 1pm BST / 2pm CEST / 8am ET / 5am PT / 10pm AEST Practice 2: 4pm BST / 5pm CEST / 11am ET / 8am PT / 1am AEST

Saturday

Practice 3 : 12pm BST / 1pm CEST / 7am ET / 4am PT / 9pm AEST

: 12pm BST / 1pm CEST / 7am ET / 4am PT / 9pm AEST Qualifying: 3pm BST / 4pm CEST / 10am ET / 7am PT / 12am AEST

Sunday

Monaco GP: 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST

Watch a Monaco Grand Prix free live stream from anywhere with a VPN

(Image credit: Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

There are a number of ways to watch the Monaco Grand Prix for free this weekend.

A full list of free-to-air streams can be found on our dedicated F1 live stream 2022 guide. In Austria for example, all the Grands Prix are shared between free-to-air broadcasters Servus TV (opens in new tab) and Orf (opens in new tab) (this weekend's is Servus). Take a look and find out what's available where you are.

And if you're traveling abroad outside your country at the time of the race and want to tune in to your familiar Formula 1 coverage, you can use a VPN to do so as explained below – we rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there (opens in new tab), which has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to live stream the Monaco Grand Prix live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Monaco GP, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a Monaco Grand Prix live stream from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN – get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS devices. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Head to the ExpressVPN website to sign up risk free (opens in new tab)

Monaco Grand Prix live stream: watch on F1 TV

(opens in new tab) If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV (opens in new tab) – it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides – you can sign up on its website (opens in new tab). Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full – along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country-to-country – it's $79.99 in the US, for example – and some even let you give it a try with a free 7-day trial (opens in new tab)! Just note that not all regions have an F1 TV package with live Grand Prix coverage, with the UK and Australia being notable exceptions. But that still leaves people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and loads, loads more all included.

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you'll be able to watch the Monaco Grand Prix on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) – in 4K HDR, no less! Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels, but on a less restrictive contract. Coverage of the Monaco GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 1pm BST on Friday for Practice 1, then 4pm for Practice 2. Saturday kicks off at 12pm for Practice 3, and Qualifying coverage starts at 3pm. On Sunday, the Monaco Grand Prix coverage starts at 1.55pm, for lights out at 2pm. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN (opens in new tab) as detailed above.

Monaco Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 in the US

(opens in new tab) ESPN is providing comprehensive coverage of the 2022 F1 season, and it's showing the Monaco Grand Prix live – as well as the all-important Qualifying and practice sessions. If you have it as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website. Stream F1 live without cable Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get ESPN without having an expensive cable package. Sling TV's Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month, but right now you can save a tasty $10 on your first month – dropping the price to just $25 (opens in new tab). Alternatively, fuboTV (opens in new tab) is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. And, as described above, you may prefer to give F1 TV and its free trial (opens in new tab) a go if all you really care about is the world's premier motor sport. Watch a Monaco Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad by checking out a quality VPN (opens in new tab) and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2022 Monaco GP: live stream F1 in Canada

(opens in new tab) As well as the official F1 TV service (opens in new tab) (as described above), you can watch the Monaco GP and all other 2022 F1 action on English-language TSN or French-language RDS – but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an F1 live stream. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch F1 and get a Monaco Grand Prix live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) Aussie F1 fans are in for a late one, with lights out at the Monaco GP at 11pm. For true F1 obsessives, paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2022 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix action. But if you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, NRL, football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab)! After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to get an F1 Monaco GP live stream in New Zealand